NetworkNewsWire: Wall Street Wants Cash Flow--And This Gold Market Is Finally Delivering

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold surged to new record highs in September 2025, outperforming the S&P 500, NASDAQ and Bitcoin year-to-date, fueled by a weaker U.S. dollar and expectations of strong central-bank buying. Goldman Sachs now forecasts gold prices reaching $3,700 by the end of 2025 and $4,000 by mid-2026, with the possibility of $4,500 per ounce if private investors exit dollar assets in favor of bullion. In such a climate, gold's role as a reliable store of value is more apparent than ever. For investors, however, the time has come to look beyond exchange-traded funds and heavyweight producers. This year is shaping up to be the year for scalable junior producers such as ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (Profile), which is backed by permits, fully funded plans and near-term profit potential. With its low-capex, high-margin business model and a clear pathway to production in 2026, ESGold offers investors the leverage and scalability that physical gold and ETFs cannot provide, positioning it as a compelling growth story in the current cycle. The company is one of several notable mining entities, including Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM), Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS), Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), that are focused on leveraging their expertise to strengthen their position in the burgeoning gold sector.





Instead of chasing greenfield exploration stories, ESGold is revitalizing underutilized historic mining sites with existing infrastructure.

The company recently closed financing that leaves it fully funded to advance its flagship Montauban project in Québec and move forward with the Bolívar joint venture in Colombia.

ESGold's two key projects together provide visibility on 2026 production.

Another differentiator in ESGold's approach is its focus on tailings reprocessing, which combines low capital requirements with high margin potential.

By completing Montauban and advancing the Bolívar project, ESGold is positioned as a fully funded execution story with visible 2026 cash flow.

Gold as the Reliable Hedge in 2025

The country's fragile financial backdrop continues to pressure the dollar's purchasing power, amplifying gold's importance as a global hedge. Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson recently reinforced this thesis, stating: "The best place to go if your faith in the U.S. dollar diminishes is gold as a reserve currency." In his view, strong central-bank demand and growing trade tensions could drive bullion prices toward $5,000 an ounce by 2028.

Gold's renewed strength is more than a temporary spike; it reflects structural imbalances in global markets. The combination of ballooning government debt, persistent inflation and mounting geopolitical tensions is creating a perfect storm for sustained demand. Investors are recognizing that traditional safe havens such as the U.S. dollar and government bonds are no longer offering the same level of protection, prompting a broader pivot into precious metals.

However, for institutional and retail investors alike, physical gold often provides too little leverage. ETFs and gold bars preserve wealth but rarely deliver outsized returns. What Wall Street wants today are scalable operations, cash flow and low-risk growth, which points to junior producers with permitted projects, low capital requirements and replicable models are rising to the top of investor watchlists.

The challenge is that most of the gold sector remains mired in exploration. The junior mining sector is notoriously high risk, with fewer than 0.1% of exploration projects ever becoming producing mines. Many juniors become stuck in perpetual drilling cycles, diluting shareholders without ever reaching production. For investors seeking real returns, this creates frustration and underscores the importance of selectivity.

This is where ESGold stands out. With cash flow expected in early 2026, fully funded and fully permitted operations, exploration upside without dilution, and a scalable model applicable to legacy mining assets worldwide, ESGold has emerged as part of a new class of near-term producers designed to thrive in this cycle.

No Shortage of Opportunities

Instead of chasing greenfield exploration stories, ESGold is revitalizing underutilized historic mining sites with existing infrastructure. This allows the company to bypass many of the pitfalls that derail traditional juniors. By leveraging established assets, the company reduces upfront capital expenditure, accelerates timelines to production and lowers operational risk thanks to known geological data.

With more than 500,000 abandoned mine sites in the United States and more than 10,000 in Canada, ESGold has no shortage of potential opportunities. The company is highly selective, targeting only the most economically viable and strategically positioned projects with clear pathways to production. This disciplined approach allows ESGold to scale responsibly while creating a repeatable model that addresses market demand for efficiency and sustainability.

Crucially, this model aligns with new industry perspectives that emphasize adaptability. By selecting projects with strong infrastructure and proven mineralization, ESGold is building a platform that can respond quickly to shifts in market dynamics. This adaptability is what makes the company stand out among juniors and gives it the potential to become a significant producer in the coming years.

Fully Funded to Execute Strategic Plans

ESGold recently closed financing that leaves it fully funded to advance its flagship Montauban project in Québec and move forward with the Bolívar joint venture in Colombia. With capital secured, the company is now executing its buildout and commissioning plans at Montauban while progressing Bolívar through independent validation. Both projects are expected to move into production in 2026, giving ESGold visibility on near-term cash flow from multiple jurisdictions.

Unlike many juniors forced into repeated dilutive financings, ESGold's clean capital structure allows management to execute its business plan with confidence. By securing the funding needed to reach commissioning milestones, the company reduces risk for investors and builds momentum toward its stated timelines. For institutions and retail shareholders, this level of financial preparedness signals credibility in a sector where undercapitalization is often the downfall.

The company's fully funded status is particularly important in today's environment of selective capital. Investors are demanding stronger discipline from management teams, and those who can demonstrate financial readiness are being rewarded with increased attention. ESGold's ability to present a de-risked financial position places it in a small group of juniors capable of delivering on promises without constant returns to the market for additional capital.

Two-Project Platform Offers 2026 Production Line

ESGold's platform is anchored by two key projects that together provide visibility on 2026 production. The Montauban project in Québec is fully permitted and advancing toward construction and commissioning. Once operational, Montauban is expected to generate cash flow from reprocessing gold-bearing tailings using modern circuits that improve recovery and efficiency.

The Bolívar project in Colombia, secured under a memorandum of understanding, offers a second hub of production potential subject to definitive agreements and verification. The Bolívar asset expands ESGold's reach into South America, diversifying its portfolio and enhancing scalability. Together, these projects provide a multinode foundation for ESGold to grow into a cash-generating producer with assets in tier 1 mining jurisdictions.

Having two distinct projects also offers risk mitigation. If development or commissioning delays occur at one site, the other provides a pathway to maintain momentum toward cash flow. This diversification of assets gives ESGold greater resilience and enhances its appeal to institutional investors seeking exposure to gold producers with balanced portfolios.

Low Capex, High Margin Business Model

Another differentiator in ESGold's approach is its focus on tailings reprocessing, which combines low capital requirements with high margin potential. Modern processing circuits enable efficient recovery of gold from historical tailings, often with the added benefit of environmental remediation. This positions ESGold to meet both investor demands for profitability and community expectations for sustainability.

By keeping capital expenditures low and margins high, ESGold aligns itself with institutional preferences in the current cycle. Investors are increasingly seeking companies with capital-efficient operations capable of generating strong internal rates of return. ESGold's repeatable model - tailings to cash flow to self-funded exploration - offers a clear roadmap for scaling across multiple jurisdictions in the Americas.

The environmental, social and governance (ESG) angle further strengthens the company's positioning. By cleaning up legacy mine sites while generating cash flow, ESGold is demonstrating how modern mining companies can contribute to environmental remediation while delivering strong returns. This dual focus on profitability and sustainability is a key factor in attracting institutional capital.

Macro Tailwinds Strengthen ESGold's Position

With gold trading at record highs and central banks maintaining strong buying activity, the macro backdrop remains highly supportive of gold producers. Investors are increasingly selective, favoring companies that combine de-risked assets, defined production timelines and scalable business models. ESGold delivers on all three fronts.

By completing Montauban in Québec and advancing the Bolívar project in Colombia, ESGold is positioned as a fully funded execution story with visible 2026 cash flow. Its low-capex, high-margin model offers leverage to rising gold prices without the risks that plague early-stage explorers. In an environment where gold demand is strong, capital is cautious and investors seek certainty, ESGold provides a differentiated value proposition.

In the current economic climate, investors are prioritizing near-term cash flow, scalable operations and risk mitigation. ESGold addresses these priorities directly, offering a pathway to production with reduced risk and the potential to replicate its model across other high-value sites. As gold continues its historic run, ESGold stands out as a junior producer prepared to capitalize on the cycle with a platform built for growth.

Mining Leaders Drive Growth Across Precious Metals

The mining sector continues to generate headlines as leading companies expand operations, secure recognition and deepen community commitments-key drivers that investors watch closely in assessing long-term value. Against the backdrop of strong gold prices, these moves underscore how leading companies are positioning themselves to capture greater market share and deliver returns.

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM) announced a C$8 million community investment to benefit the Tahltan Nation as part of its celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Red Chris Mine. The investment will benefit the communities of Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake and Iskut. The investment will fund a range of projects aimed at improving community well-being, including the development of community-use spaces, recreation facilities and greenhouse space. A portion of the investment will also support planning and predevelopment efforts to improve housing in each community. The Red Chris Mine is an open-pit copper and gold mine that has become a key economic pillar in Tahltan territory, employing approximately 220 Tahltans and generating approximately $100 million annually in business with the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC).

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is reporting drill results for its La Colorada mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, including multiple high-grade veins that indicate the potential for expansion of silver mineral resources, extension of mine life and improved economics. These drill results build on the success of Pan American's exploration program targeting the eastern zone of the La Colorada mine. "Our exploration efforts have identified high-grade intercepts below and along the strike of the known La Colorada vein system, east of the defined mineral resource footprint demonstrating opportunities for further mineral resource expansion," said Pan American's senior vice president of exploration and geology Christopher Emerson.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index this month. Inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 reflects Hecla's strong performance, operational scale and consistent execution across its portfolio of gold and silveroperations in the United States and Canada. The S&P SmallCap 600 is designed to measure the performance of a subset of U.S. equities with market caps between $1.2 billion and $8 billion, and Hecla's addition underscores the company's increasing recognition within the investment community. "We are honored to be included in the S&P SmallCap 600, a milestone that reflects both the strength of our assets and the dedication of our people," said Hecla president and CEO Rob Krcmarov.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is reporting strong operating performance in its Q2 2025 and six-month 2025 results, including quarterly gold and copper sales volumes above April 2025 guidance as well as quarterly unit net cash costs that landed significantly below April 2025 guidance. In addition, the company reported benefiting from favorable pricing for U.S. copper sales and global gold sales. In addition, the company commenced start-up activities at its new Indonesia smelter in May 2025 and is advancing innovative copper leaching initiatives and organic growth opportunities.

For investors, the latest announcements reinforce confidence in the sector's outlook. Together, these announcements demonstrate that mining is a sector rich with opportunities for disciplined investors seeking exposure to strong fundamentals and long-term upside.

