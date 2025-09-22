Arbor Day Foundation, Verizon Plant Trees During Climate Week NYC

The project brings dozens of new trees to St. Vartan Park in Manhattan

LINCOLN, NB / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / One New York City park sees new trees planted for the first time in two generations, thanks to the Arbor Day Foundation and Verizon. Monday's event coincided with Climate Week NYC, a global convening of corporate and government leaders seeking to move the needle on environmental action.

In partnership with New York City Parks Tree Time initiative, volunteers planted dozens of trees in St. Vartan Park in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. St. Vartan Park borders the Queens Midtown Tunnel, which carries approximately 80,000 vehicles per day between Manhattan and Queens. These new trees will help limit the impact of air pollution from heavy traffic, as well as provide shade for the park's playgrounds.

The event in St. Vartan Park is the first in a series of three plantings during Climate Week NYC, supporting Verizon's broader initiatives. This week more trees will be planted in Baisley Pond Park, along Review Avenue in Queens, and along Borden Avenue in Long Island City.

"Verizon's leadership is making a real, lasting difference for communities. Our team at the Arbor Day Foundation has long appreciated their partnership," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We believe trees bring people together to do great things, and this project is proof. After nearly two generations without any new trees, we're restoring a canopy that will provide cleaner air, more shade, and endless beauty to this New York City neighborhood."

Aside from some recent playground equipment updates, St. Vartan Park has not been fully renovated in more than 40 years. New York City Parks estimates that without this funding, there would still be no trees planted in St. Vartan Park until at least 2030.

In cities and neighborhoods, trees are proven to help reduce high temperatures, mitigate stormwater runoff, improve air quality, and boost mental and physical health. Visit arborday.org to learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation's work in communities and how to get involved.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

