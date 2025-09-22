D. Boral Capital Announces Approval as a Limited Underwriting Member of the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / D. Boral Capital, a relationship-driven, global investment bank serving middle-market and emerging growth companies, announces its approval as a Limited Underwriting Member of the New York Stock Exchange, one of the largest and most active securities exchanges in the world. On behalf of the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE American Equities (the "Exchanges"), D. Boral Capital is confirmed, effective September 17, 2025, as a member organization of the Exchanges for Limited Underwriting business.

D. Boral Capital's membership in the New York Stock Exchange is a meaningful milestone in the firm's growth and evolution. The firm's approval as a Limited Underwriting Member of the NYSE not only further establishes D. Boral Capital's credibility on Wall Street but also positions the bank to play a more active role in supporting issuers as they access the public markets.

"We are honored to join the New York Stock Exchange as a Limited Underwriting Member," said David W. Boral, Founder & CEO of D. Boral Capital. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to strengthening our existing relationships with senior exchanges and reinforces our commitment to providing clients with unparalleled access to capital."

With this membership, D. Boral Capital is expanding its capital markets capabilities and further enhancing the value it delivers to clients seeking access to premier U.S. and global exchanges.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

