Tianrong Med Group, Inc.: Tianrong Medical Group Inc. Plants Its Flag in Belize with Oceanfront Resort Acquisition; Michigan Development Next on Horizon

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC:TNMD), transforming into a tokenized, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced it has secured a premier oceanfront parcel in Hopkins Village, Stann Creek District, Belize for the development of its flagship luxury resort project.

This milestone positions Tianrong at the forefront of global real estate innovation, pairing a world-class Caribbean destination with a pipeline of high-demand residential development in the U.S.

Belize: A Jewel of the Caribbean

Belize is quickly emerging as one of the most desirable international destinations for both travelers and investors. Known for its turquoise waters, the Belize Barrier Reef, the iconic Great Blue Hole, lush rainforests, and Mayan cultural heritage, the country attracts millions of eco-conscious, adventure-seeking, and luxury-minded visitors each year.

Key advantages driving Belize's rise include:

Government Support: Tax incentives and pro-investment policies for international developers.

"This acquisition is more than a property purchase-it's a gateway to a world-class destination," said Curtis Philpot, Chief Executive Officer of Tianrong Medical Group Inc. "Our Belize resort will set the tone for everything Tianrong represents: sustainable luxury, global expansion, and long-term value creation for our shareholders. And Belize is just the beginning-our team is actively evaluating additional international markets where we can bring the same blend of innovation, sustainability, and luxury to life."

U.S. Expansion: Michigan's Rising Market

Tianrong is also advancing its domestic strategy, targeting Michigan as its next growth market. The state's real estate fundamentals remain strong, with home prices up 6-7% year-over-year in 2024, tight housing supply, and multifamily occupancy rates above 95% in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and other metro areas.

Plans are underway for a flagship condominium development in Michigan to meet rising demand for high-quality, modern residences in both urban and suburban markets.

A Global Growth Blueprint

By uniting luxury resort development in Belize with high-demand residential projects in Michigan, Tianrong is executing a two-pillar strategy that balances high-growth international hospitality with stable U.S. residential expansion.

Together, these initiatives signal a bold new chapter for Tianrong: one where global vision, tokenized innovation, and sustainable development converge to create enduring value for investors and unforgettable experiences for communities worldwide.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC:TNMD)

Pillarpropertiesinc.com

Email: info@pillarpropertiesinc.com

Phone: (734) 290-4933

This press release (or shareholder communication) contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the business of Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC: TNMD) and are identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: general economic conditions, changes in real estate and financial markets, regulatory developments, adoption of blockchain technology, availability of capital, competition, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's filings with OTC Markets and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), when applicable.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC: TNMD) undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Tianrong Med Group, Inc.