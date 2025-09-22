Antea Group: The Hidden Dangers of Plugging Orphan Wells: Lessons From Ohio

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / On August 25, 2025, six employees from Monroe Drilling Operations, LLC were injured while plugging an orphan well in Independence Township, Washington County, Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), natural gas and crude oil unexpectedly surfaced, ignited, and caused an explosion.

Fire crews from Reno Volunteer Fire Department and six surrounding departments responded to the blaze deep within Wayne National Forest. Reaching the remote site required off-road vehicles and portable pumps to transport water. Although the fire was contained within an hour, plugging equipment and surrounding trees were damaged. Fortunately, there was no broader public risk.

The injured workers were transported to hospitals, with four airlifted to specialized facilities. ODNR's Emergency Operations and Response team continues investigating.

Local fire chief Jon Bradford noted that while orphan wells are common in the region, this was the first explosion his team had encountered. He stressed the need for additional training, equipment, and funding to better prepare emergency responders as Ohio accelerates its well plugging program.

Environmental advocates echoed these concerns. Jesse Velazquez of the Ohio Environmental Council called the incident "a sobering reminder" of the risks posed by the tens of thousands of uncapped wells across the state.

The Hazards of Plugging Orphan Wells

Plugging orphan wells is essential to reduce methane emissions, protecting groundwater, and preventing surface spills. But the process carries significant risks, especially when well records are incomplete, or infrastructure is degraded. Common hazards include:

Unexpected gas releases - Pressurized methane or volatile hydrocarbons can escape during plugging, creating fire and explosion risks.

Hydrocarbon migration - Crude oil and brine may leak into surrounding soils or aquifers if barriers fail.

Remote access challenges - Isolated sites can delay emergency response and limit firefighting or medical support.

Aging infrastructure - Many orphan wells date back decades, with deteriorated casing and cement that complicate sealing efforts.

Best Practices for Safer Plugging Operations

As federal and state orphan well programs expand, operators and regulators are advancing safety through:

Comprehensive site assessments with gas monitoring and subsurface evaluations prior to mobilizing plugging equipment.

Emergency preparedness planning, including joint drills with local fire departments.

Monitoring technologies to detect gas migration or abnormal pressures early.

Specialized training for plugging crews and first responders on well control and hazardous materials handling.

Investments in equipment such as portable water supplies, PPE, and air monitoring equipment.

Health, Safety & Environmental (HSE) Preparedness

Beyond technical hazards, robust HSE systems are essential for protecting workers and communities. Key elements include:

Work Permits - A Permit to Work (PTW) System ensures risks are reviewed and controls in place before any task begins.

Job Safety Analysis (JSA) - Breaking down tasks to identify hazards and establish safe procedures, updated daily.

Hazard Identification (HazID) - Ongoing hazard spotting by supervisors and crews.

Stop Work Authority (SWA) - Empowering workers to halt operations immediately if unsafe conditions arise.

Management Support - Leadership commitment to safety resourcing, training, and digital systems that make processes efficient and effective.

A Permit to Work System in particular enhances accountability by requiring safety review before planning or execution. This structured approach helps prevent incidents like the Wayne National Forest explosion.

How Antea Group Supports Safer Well Site Operations

At Antea Group, we partner with operators and regulators to bring real-time oversight, risk management, and documentation discipline to orphan well plugging projects. Our current scope includes:

Health and Safety Oversight - Continuous air monitoring for Lower Explosive Limit (%LEL methane-calibrated), oxygen (O2), total volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hydrogen sulfide (H2S), and carbon monoxide (CO) within work zones. Perimeter monitoring is conducted regularly, with additional hourly checks when sensitive receptors (e.g., schools, businesses) are nearby.

Environmental Oversight - Ensuring compliance with best management practices, including silt fence maintenance, orderly sites, and proper waste containerization to ensure corrective measures are in place in an unsuspected release occurs.

Work Scope Documentation - Recording daily activities such as depths achieved, casing pulled, cement volumes used, and plug intervals set, ensuring accountability, quality, and regulatory compliance.

By combining technical expertise, real-time monitoring, and structured documentation, Antea Group helps clients manage the complex health, safety, and environmental risks associated with plugging orphan wells. Our approach reduces uncertainty, builds trust with regulators and communities, and most importantly, helps protect the workers and environments where this critical work takes place.

