Mary Kay: Phygital Fiesta: Empowering Latina Beauty Entrepreneurs To Run Their Businesses With Viral Confidence

Laura Hiros, Sales Education Manager at Mary Kay Inc. for the Latin America region (LATAM) recently spoke at a major direct selling conference to showcase how millions of Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants have embraced a "phygital" strategy. Whether in-person or online, Laura and her team empower Mary Kay small business owners to expand their reach and engage with confidence in a new era of social connection.

Social media, e-commerce, AI powered solutions and digital marketing have been making a huge impact on Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants (IBCs) all over the world, with Latin America paving the way for business transformation. Laura Hiros, Sales Education Manager at Mary Kay Inc. for the Latin America region (LATAM) recently spoke at a major direct selling conference to showcase how millions of Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants have embraced a "phygital" strategy. Whether in-person or online, Laura and her team empower Mary Kay small business owners to expand their reach and engage with confidence in a new era of social connection.

To dive even deeper into this exciting transformation, we had the opportunity to interview Laura and gain insights into the new standards for blooming digital beauty, storytelling, and community engagement.

This year, you were a mainstage speaker at the Direct Selling University (DSU) in Miami (FL). Can you share with us about Mary Kay's "Phygital" strategy in Latin America?

Mary Kay proudly operates in eight markets across the LATAM region, beginning its journey in Argentina, where for over 45 years, it has been empowering and enriching the lives of women with opportunity, beauty, and purpose.

The " Empowering Mary Kay Entrepreneurs to Maximize Social Media" initiative launched in 2023 in Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Uruguay, and in 2024, it expanded to Brazil.

Phygital selling combines the personal touch of physical interactions - which is the hallmark of personalized service and attention our IBCs are known for - with the convenience, scale, and speed of digital channels.

This includes leveraging social media and e-commerce platforms to reach wider audiences and nurture new relationships, reaching new customers where they are: in-person, online, or on-the-go and, using AI powered solutions, exclusive just for her, like the Mary Kay® Skin Analyzer app or the Mirror Me Virtual Try-On app that create seamless customer experiences with digital ordering, follow-ups, and loyalty programs.

Why is it important for the Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants to embrace both physical and digital selling?

"Phygital" provides more ways to connect with their customers and invites a new generation of consumers to experience our iconic Mary Kay brand and irresistible products.

In today's environment, our beauty entrepreneurs have the unique opportunity to expand their reach and meet customers where they are - online, on the phone, on social channels, or at home.

It is a win-win: using multiple channels increases their visibility and allows potential customers to connect and communicate in the way they prefer most. Again, meeting consumers where they are helps break down barriers and build trust, which leads to more sales opportunities and relationship building.

Can you tell us about your most recent significant initiatives in the region?

Our "Mary Kay LATAM Social" Instagram page is exclusive for our IBCs . Education is key to fostering a sense of confidence on social media. Our page is a leading example of how we educate and empower entrepreneurs to navigate the digital world with confidence - using engaging video reels, inspiring stories, and practical tools. We share post examples that she can recreate in her own style and engage with her customers on her Mary Kay business channels.

We've just launched our AI Foundation Finder , an intuitive technology designed to help consumers effortlessly find their foundation match, while empowering our IBCs to guide their customers in finding the right match - right from their phones! A first in the direct selling industry, this AI Foundation Finder uses advanced artificial intelligence to scan a customer's face on their mobile phone and provide personalized shade recommendations in our flawless skin product portfolio in just seconds. An innovation which connects all the dots!

Our IBCs are recognized in the direct selling industry and beyond, for mastering personal connection, storytelling, and community building. We are enriching this heritage with digital fluency and adaptive business strategies, equipping our Mary Kay entrepreneurs with the tools they need to feel as confident digitally as in-person. That's the power of our Phygital strategy!

What is the digital and social media horizon for direct selling companies?

Shape the Future: Because when you blend high-tech with high-touch, you don't just keep up with change - you shape it. I want to emphasize the importance of staying ahead of industry trends and continuously evolving business strategies.

The Sky is The Limit: "Phygital" expands reach and opportunities inviting the next generation of direct sellers around the world who seek flexible selling options that align with their lives and priorities.

Continuous Learning Creates Unstoppable Leaders: From mastering social selling and short-form video content to learning how to start organic engagement and connections with potential customers, the right education builds confidence and credibility. This is how brands can unlock the full potential of their independent sales force so that they can lead with confidence, connection, and innovation. Our Mary Kay IBCs are intentional business owners, and we want to be there for them at each step of their transformation journey.

Did You Know:

In 2025, Mary Kay was named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World [1] by Euromonitor International for the third consecutive year, and the #1 Brand for Facial Make-up and Lip products in the LATAM region.

Mary Kay Mexico has been honored in 2025 again with the prestigious Socially Responsible Company (Empresa Socialmente Responsible) award by the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (Cemefi) and ALIARSE por México - recognizing the company's strong commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and its dedication to ethical, sustainable, and community-focused practices.

Latin America is a vibrant region for women's entrepreneurship and for our Mary Kay small business owners. We are present in eight LATAM markets, and 2025 marked Mary Kay's 45th anniversary in Argentina, 37th in Mexico, and 27th in Brazil.

