Chevy Chase, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - CyLogic today announced the general availability of its CyCloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform for U.S. federal agencies and system integrators. The platform combines CyLogic's security-first architecture with trusted TAA -compliant, federally verified Dell PowerEdge servers to meet FedRAMP High Ready standards and simplify cloud adoption for mission-critical workloads.

CyCloud delivers a validated and secure cloud model that supports public, private, on-premises, and edge deployments. The platform integrates disaster recovery, zero-trust cloaking, micro-segmentation, and continuous monitoring, ensuring a consistent security posture across every environment. Running on Dell PowerEdge servers through Dell Technologies OEM Solutions federal secure supply chain, CyCloud aligns with Department of Defense experimentation and technical guidelines, giving agencies confidence in supply-chain integrity and mission-grade performance.

CyCloud's FedRAMP High Ready status streamlines the compliance process, helping agencies progress from pilot projects to full production deployments faster and with fewer administrative hurdles.

"Federal agencies need modern, cloud-based technologies, but they cannot compromise on compliance, security, or reliability," said Louis Mayberg, Chief Executive Officer, CyLogic. "By combining our security-first architecture with trusted infrastructure, we're giving mission owners a faster, cleaner path to the cloud."

About CyLogic

CyLogic builds, operates, and continuously monitors cloud offerings for enterprises and government contractors requiring the highest level of security, compliance, and control over sensitive data. CyLogic's unrivaled compliance and data security solutions protect digital assets whether they're in the cloud, on-premises, or on edge devices. CyLogic is the creator of CyCloud, the first FedRAMP High-Ready cloud solution for the commercial sector. Built on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) software, Dell Technologies hardware, and Equinix data centers, CyCloud combines the simplicity and scalability of a public cloud with the most rigorous cybersecurity requirements of a DoD-level private cloud. CyLogic's Cyber Platform delivers rapid security posture enhancement with top-tier data protection and resilience to small and medium organizations interested in storing, managing, and accessing data from a security-first perspective.

