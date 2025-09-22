Compass, Inc. Announces Combination with Anywhere Real Estate in All-Stock Transaction

NEW YORK and MADISON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) ("Compass") and Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) ("Anywhere") jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction. The combined company is expected to have an enterprise value of approximately $10 billion, including the assumption of debt.

This transaction pairs Compass' years of investment in technology, innovative marketing offerings, and real estate professionals with Anywhere's leading brands, broader and complementary businesses, and global reach. The combination of these companies will create a premier real estate platform, enabling agents and franchisees to best serve home sellers and home buyers.

"Today marks a monumental step towards our mission to empower real estate professionals with everything they need to grow their business and better serve their clients," said Compass CEO & Founder Robert Reffkin. "I have deep respect for Anywhere's leadership, agents, employees, culture, and brands. By bringing together two of the best companies in our industry, while preserving the unique independence of Anywhere's leading brands, we now have the resources to build a place where real estate professionals can thrive for decades to come."

"We are excited to unite our renowned brands, international footprint, and leading businesses to build a better real estate experience in concert with Compass," said Anywhere CEO & President Ryan Schneider. "We have a unique opportunity to utilize the incredible breadth of talent across our companies, especially our world-class agents and franchisees, to deliver even more value to home buyers and home sellers across every phase of the home buying and home selling experience."

"Technology continues to transform every industry and every profession. We are excited to partner with a company that shares our vision so that we can empower every real estate professional," said Compass Co-Founder Ori Allon.

Strategic Rationale:

Creates a premier residential real estate platform. This transaction will bring together approximately 340,000 real estate professionals globally onto a shared network operating in every major U.S. city and serving approximately 120 countries and territories. The combined company will broaden its international referral network and significantly expand Compass' innovative client solutions and technology to more home sellers, home buyers, and real estate professionals.

The transaction is expected to diversify Compass by adding over $1 billion in revenue from Anywhere's established franchise, title and escrow, and relocation operations. The approximately 1.2 million transactions on a combined basis provide an opportunity to incorporate additional services and create more seamless transactions for home buyers and home sellers. Meaningful opportunity to realize non-GAAP OPEX synergies and strong combined free cash flow. Compass anticipates achieving $225+ million 3 in non-GAAP OPEX synergies, net of dissynergies and friction costs. These efficiencies, together with the improved cost and debt profile of the combined company, are expected to drive significant free cash flow and a stronger combined balance sheet.

Compass anticipates achieving $225+ million in non-GAAP OPEX synergies, net of dissynergies and friction costs. These efficiencies, together with the improved cost and debt profile of the combined company, are expected to drive significant free cash flow and a stronger combined balance sheet. Empowers more real estate professionals with technology to better serve their clients. Compass will continue to invest in technology to help agents grow their business and enhance the services they offer home buyers and home sellers.

Terms and Conditions

Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Anywhere common stock will be exchanged for 1.436 shares of Compass Class A common stock, which represents a value of $13.01 per Anywhere common stock share based on Compass' 30 trading day volume weighted average price as of September 19, 2025. Upon completion of the transaction, current Compass shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Anywhere shareholders will own approximately 22%.

Timing and Approvals

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Compass and Anywhere. It is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to approval by both Compass and Anywhere shareholders, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Robert Reffkin and TPG Angelo Gordon have entered into customary voting agreements in which they have agreed to vote their shares of Compass common stock and Anywhere common stock, respectively, in support of the transaction.

Upon closing of the transaction, Compass CEO & Founder Robert Reffkin will lead the combined company.

Financing

Compass has obtained a $750 million financing commitment from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. Post-close, Compass expects to prioritize deleveraging with the goal to reach net leverage of ~1.5x Adjusted EBITDA by year-end 2028.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Compass. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as the exclusive financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as the legal advisor to Anywhere.

Conference Call Details & Investor Materials

Compass is hosting an investor conference call on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the transaction details. The conference call will be accessible via the Internet on the Compass Investor Relations website (https://investors.compass.com). You can also access the audio webcast via the following link. Accompanying materials detailing the specifics of the transaction and a recording of the conference call will be available online under the SEC Filings and Events & Presentations sections of the Compass Investor Relations website.

About Compass

Compass (NYSE: COMP) is a leading tech-enabled real estate services company that includes the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents at its owned-brokerage to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services, and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time, and manage their business more efficiently. The Compass network includes Christie's International Real Estate, with over 100 independently owned brokerage Affiliates in 50 countries and territories. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners, please visit www.compass.com.

About Anywhere

Anywhere (NYSE: HOUS) is moving real estate to what's next. Anywhere fulfills its purpose to empower everyone's next move through its leading integrated services, which include franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, as well as mortgage and title insurance underwriter minority owned joint ventures. Anywhere's brands are some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Every day, Anywhere helps fuel the productivity of its vast network of franchise owners and Anywhere's more than 300,000 affiliated agents globally as they build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Learn more about Anywhere's award-winning culture of innovation and integrity at www.anywhere.re.

1 Amount represents revenue for Anywhere's Franchise and Title groups for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025.

2 Represents the total homesale sides of Anywhere's Franchise and Owned Brokerage groups combined with Compass' Total Transactions for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Homesale sides and Total Transactions represent the number of transactions in which agents represented either the "buy" or "sell" side of a homesale.

3 We have not reconciled non-GAAP OPEX synergies to a GAAP measure because certain expenses excluded from GAAP OPEX cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

