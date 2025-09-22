Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDDS | ISIN: GB00B0WMWD03 | Ticker-Symbol: QY6
Tradegate
22.09.25 | 14:50
5,940 Euro
+2,24 % +0,130
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
QINETIQ GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QINETIQ GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9556,02015:55
5,9556,02015:56
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 13:30 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

V2X, Inc.: V2X Completes Acquisition of QinetiQ U.S. Intelligence Business, Expanding National Security Capabilities

RESTON, Va., Sept 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of QinetiQ's U.S. Intelligence business, a provider of data engineering, intelligence mission support, and cyber solutions for the Intelligence Community.

The transaction, valued at approximately $24 million net of estimated tax benefits, adds new capabilities and expands V2X's access to critical national security programs. Approximately 70 professionals with deep expertise in intelligence and cyber operations will join V2X as part of the acquisition.

"This acquisition enhances our position in the Intelligence Community and strengthens our ability to deliver data-enabled mission solutions across all domains," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "We are pleased to welcome this talented team and look forward to delivering greater value to our customers and shareholders."

Integration of the QinetiQ Intelligence business into V2X's national security portfolio is already underway and will continue over the coming months.

About V2X
V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact
Mike Smith, CFA
Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
[email protected]
719-637-5773

Media Contact
Angelica Spanos Deoudes
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.