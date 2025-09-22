V2X, Inc.: V2X Completes Acquisition of QinetiQ U.S. Intelligence Business, Expanding National Security Capabilities

RESTON, Va., Sept 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of QinetiQ's U.S. Intelligence business, a provider of data engineering, intelligence mission support, and cyber solutions for the Intelligence Community.

The transaction, valued at approximately $24 million net of estimated tax benefits, adds new capabilities and expands V2X's access to critical national security programs. Approximately 70 professionals with deep expertise in intelligence and cyber operations will join V2X as part of the acquisition.

"This acquisition enhances our position in the Intelligence Community and strengthens our ability to deliver data-enabled mission solutions across all domains," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "We are pleased to welcome this talented team and look forward to delivering greater value to our customers and shareholders."

Integration of the QinetiQ Intelligence business into V2X's national security portfolio is already underway and will continue over the coming months.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.