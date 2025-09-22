LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd.: LakeShore Biopharma Announces Transition to OTC Market Following Nasdaq Delisting

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LSB) ("LakeShore Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that effective with the opening of business today, September 22, 2025, the Company's ordinary shares and warrants have been suspended from trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").

On the same day, the Company's ordinary shares and warrants are expected to commence trading on the OTC Pink Open Market ("OTC Market") under the symbols "LSBCF" and "LSBWF", respectively.

This action follows the receipt of a delisting determination letter from Nasdaq on September 11, 2025, as previously disclosed by the Company on September 12, 2025. Nasdaq's determination was based on the Company's non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and its ineligibility for a compliance period under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iv) due to a prior reverse stock split.

The transition to the OTC Market does not change the Company's business operations. The Company remains a reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is committed to maintaining transparency with its shareholders and the public.

About LakeShore Biopharma

LakeShore Biopharma, previously known as YS Biopharma, is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and other virus infections. The Company operates in China, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit https://investors.lakeshorebio.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Board's evaluation of the Proposal Letter and the Proposed Transaction. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "potential," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "goal," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of LakeShore Biopharma's management and are not predictions of actual performance.

LakeShore Biopharma cannot assure you the forward-looking statements in this press release will be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. There may be additional risks that LakeShore Biopharma does not presently know or that LakeShore Biopharma currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of LakeShore Biopharma as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while LakeShore Biopharma may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of LakeShore Biopharma as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, LakeShore Biopharma does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd.