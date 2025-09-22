Anzeige
Montag, 22.09.2025
WKN: A3E2L0 | ISIN: KYG98Y9E1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.09.25 | 16:28
3,770 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZJK INDUSTRIAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZJK INDUSTRIAL CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 14:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) ("ZJK Industrial", "ZJK" or the "Company"), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased by 52.21%, to US$24.70 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$16.23 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit increased by 63.01%, to US$12.32 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$7.56 million for the same period of last year.
  • Income from operations increased by 19.22%, to US$5.86 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$4.92 million for the same period of last year.
  • Net income increased by 7.59%, to US$5.84 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$5.43 million for the same period of last year.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share was US$0.10 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased from US$0.09 for the same period of last year.

Mr. Ning Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, "We are pleased to report strong performance for the first half of fiscal year 2025. Thanks to the consistent efforts of our entire team and the firm execution of our deliberate and robust strategy, revenue increased by 52.21%, accompanied by a 63.01% growth in gross profit during the period. Specifically, our sales volumes of hardware products, including turned parts, screws and stamping parts, grew strongly by 33.13%, 45.59% and 177.47%, respectively. This momentum was driven by rising market demand for higher precision and quality, together with our agile pricing strategies that balanced both price increases and reductions across different product categories.

While securing customer orders through flexible and targeted pricing strategies, we also maintained a positive margin trajectory, with gross margin increas ed by 7.09%. This was mainly attributable to price increases on products requiring stricter precision and quality standards, as well as cost reductions achieved through technological innovation, improved production processes, and higher sales of self-manufactured products.

During this period, we also advanced our global expansion to reach a broader customer base and establish a forward-looking market presence. This is reflected in higher general and administrative expenses, particularly professional service fees related to our follow-on offering and increased consulting fees for strategic growth initiatives, and in selling and marketing expenses to drive sales generation and market expansion. Over the six months, these expenses rose by 119.66% and 201.87%, respectively, further strengthening the foundation for our long-term expansion and sustainable growth.

At the same time, we are enhancing operations and advancing technology. To meet the rising demand for precision parts, we are expanding production capacity with upgraded facilities and new equipment, including high-precision Computer Numerical Control (CNC) lathes, milling machines, special designed automation equipment and multi-station cold-forging machines. Our sustained investment in research and development is also blossoming, as several patented systems and equipment have delivered significant improvements in manufacturing efficiency and customized processing. With these technological advancements, we are confident in strengthening our industry leadership and market share.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to technology innovation and sustainable expansion. To achieve this strategy, we will continue to strengthen our internal capabilities while staying attuned to market trends and business opportunities in the fast-evolving era of AI-driven innovation."

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue increased by 52.21%, to US$24.70 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$16.23 million for the same period of last year. Revenues generated from customers in China accounted for 86.50% and 87.91% of the total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Revenue from sales of hardware products increased by 52.21%, to US$24.70 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$16.23 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the sales volume of the Company's products for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased by 44.27% compared to that for the six months ended June 30, 2024, with a slightly increase in average unit sales price of the Company's products.

For turned parts, the sales volume increased by 33.13% and the average sales unit price increased by 13.68% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to those for the same period of last year, resulting in an increase of US$3.97 million in revenue. The sales volume and the average sales unit price of turned parts increased mainly due to the growing demand from customers whose projects required stricter precision and quality requirements for the six months ended June 30, 2025. For screws products, the sales volume of screws increased by 45.59% with a slightly decrease in average unit sales price for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to those for the same period of last year, resulting in an increase of US$2.69 million in revenue. For stamping parts, the sales volume increased by 177.47% with a slightly decrease in average unit sales price for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to that for the same period of last year, resulting in an increase of US$1.54 million in revenue. The sales volume of both screws products and stamping parts increased mainly due to a price reduction strategy to maintain customer order share for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenues increased by 42.80%, to US$12.38 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$8.67 million for the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the increasing sales volume of the Company's products.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit increased by 63.01%, to US$12.32 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$7.56 million for the same period of last year. The gross profit increased mainly due to the increased sales volume of the Company's hardware products.

The gross profit margin increased by 7.09% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

General and administrative expenses

The general and administrative expenses increased by 119.66%, to US$2.69 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$1.22 million for the same period of last year, which was primarily attributable to (i) an increase of US$0.85 million in professional service fees, primarily including increased legal fees related to the Company's follow-on offering, and increased consulting fees for strategic growth initiatives in North America, (ii) an increase of US$0.30 million in salaries and benefits for administrative personnel due to an increase of employee headcounts resulting from the Company's business growth, and (iii) an increase of US$0.13 million in office expenses, primarily driven by higher headcount, which led to greater demand for office supplies and related expenses.

Selling and marketing expenses

The selling and marketing expenses increased by 201.87%, to US$3.56 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$1.18 million for the same period of last year, which was primarily due to (i) an increase of US$1.97 million in sales commission resulting from business expansion into markets such as North America, Singapore, and Taiwan, China, (ii) an increase of US$0.2 million in salaries and benefits for sales and marketing personnel due to higher headcounts to support the Company's business expansion, and (iii) an increase of US$0.12 million in freight costs for sale of products reflecting expanded overseas shipping deman ds.

Income from operations

Income from operations increased by 19.22%, to US$5.86 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$4.92 million for the same period of last year.

Other income, net

Other income, net increased by 51.97%, to US$1.91 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$1.26 million for the same period of last year, which was primarily attributable to (i) an increase of US$0.32 million in investment income from long-term equity investment in PSM-ZJK Fasteners (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, (ii) an increase of US$0.11 million in income from disposal of scrap materials, and (iii) an increase of US$0.11 million in interest income from structured deposits and time deposits, (iv) an increase of US$0.10 million in currency exchange gain.

Net Income

Net income increased by 7.59% to US$5.84 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$5.43 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share was US$0.10 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$0.09 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$14.45 million and restricted cash of US$1.49 million, compared to US$12.26 million and US$0.80 million as of December 31, 2024, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was US$2.48 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$7.73 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by investing activities was US$0.13 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net cash used in investing activities of US$0.32 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was US$0.06 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net cash used in financing activities of US$0.47 million for the same period of last year.

Recent Development

For the first six months of fiscal year 2025, the Company achieved several milestones. It presented at the Microcap Conference in Atlantic City to engage investors, expanded operations with advanced Computer Numerical Control (CNC) and multi-station cold-forging machines to meet surging demand, and was named a Top 100 enterprise in Shenzhen Pingshan New District. In addition, ZJK secured a patent for an image recognition-based surface-mount technology (SMT) inspection-control system, enhancing automation and efficiency in precision manufacturing.

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems, medical and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. With over fourteen years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, stable and strong customer group, and complete quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.zjk-industrial.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
Phone: +86-755-28341175
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
 Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars, except for numbers of shares data)




As of



December 31, 2024


June 30, 2025





(Unaudited)

ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents



12,255,213




14,450,968


Restricted cash



797,241




1,485,008


Short-term investments



2,559,362




2,316,484


Accounts receivable, net



10,282,857




12,095,736


Accounts receivable-due from a related party



9,165,068




8,071,413


Inventories, net



7,316,029




9,543,736


Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net



872,753




2,393,488


Other receivables-due from related parties



249,235




745,479


Total current assets



43,497,758




51,102,312











Non-current assets









Property, plant and equipment, net



6,668,612




8,017,134


Intangible assets, net



33,008




50,442


Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,242,524




1,037,959


Finance lease right-of-use assets



38,160




-


Construction in progress



-




212,459


Long-term investment



2,747,493




1,650,516


Deferred tax assets, net



397,691




438,006


Other non-current assets



1,146,010




1,505,849


Total non-current assets



12,273,498




12,912,365











TOTAL ASSETS



55,771,256




64,014,677











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term bank borrowings



1,223,405




1,312,189


Accounts payable



14,998,590




12,942,233


Notes payable



1,903,194




2,700,929


Income tax payable



1,600,300




2,793,010


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



2,051,588




2,790,139


Other payables-due to related parties



1,778,175




2,195,738


Operating lease liabilities, current



423,214




432,730


Total current liabilities



23,978,466




25,166,968











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current



755,395




548,771


Deferred tax liabilities



970,520




1,154,421


Total non-current liabilities



1,725,915




1,703,192











TOTAL LIABILITIES



25,704,381




26,870,160











Commitments and contingencies


















Shareholders' equity









Ordinary share, $0.000016666667 par value,
3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 61,381,249 and
63,181,249 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively*



1,023




1,053


Additional paid-in capital



7,060,050




7,736,645


Statutory surplus reserves



2,658,112




2,658,112


Retained earnings



21,951,873




27,802,955


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,635,291)




(1,075,504)


Total ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity



30,035,767




37,123,261


Non-controlling interests



31,108




21,256


Total shareholders' equity



30,066,875




37,144,517











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY



55,771,256




64,014,677




* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the
reorganization completed on March 28, 2023, the two share splits that occurred on June 19,
2023 and June 6, 2024, respectively.


ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)




For the six months ended June 30,



2024


2025



(Unaudited)

Revenues









Third-party sales



8,508,295




15,153,800


Related-party sales



7,721,659




9,549,460


Total revenues



16,229,954




24,703,260


Cost of revenues









Third-party sales



(3,553,017)




(5,653,621)


Related-party sales



(5,119,335)




(6,730,162)


Total cost of revenues



(8,672,352)




(12,383,783)


Gross profit



7,557,602




12,319,477











Operating expenses









Selling and marketing expenses



(1,177,918)




(3,555,816)


General and administrative expenses



(1,224,664)




(2,690,131)


Research and development costs



(238,779)




(212,193)


Total operating expenses



(2,641,361)




(6,458,140)











Income from operations



4,916,241




5,861,337











Other income, net









Interest expenses



(12,474)




(6,291)


Interest income



35,678




149,496


Share of profits from equity method investment



1,107,771




1,431,032


Currency exchange gain



45,534




149,352


Other income, net



80,639




186,949


Total other income, net



1,257,148




1,910,538











Income before income tax provision



6,173,389




7,771,875


Income tax provision



(744,853)




(1,931,362)


Net income



5,428,536




5,840,513


Less: net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling
interests



1,625




(10,569)


Net income attributable to ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.'s
shareholders



5,426,911




5,851,082











Other comprehensive (loss)/income









Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to
parent company



(982,535)




559,787


Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to
non-controlling interests



31




717


Total comprehensive income



4,446,032




6,401,017


Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-
controlling interests



1,656




(9,852)


Comprehensive income attributable to ZJK Industrial
Co., Ltd.'s shareholders



4,444,376




6,410,869











Earnings per share*









Basic



0.09




0.10


Diluted



0.09




0.10











Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings
per share*









Basic



60,000,000




61,490,641


Diluted



60,000,000




61,510,641




* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization
completed on March 28, 2023 and the two share splits that occurred on June 19, 2023 and
June 6, 2024, respectively.


ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)




For the six months ended June 30,



2024


2025



(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income



5,428,536




5,840,513


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:









Provision/(reversal) for credit loss



8,575




(64)


Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



274,016




333,037


Amortization of intangible assets



-




11,769


Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



158,590




213,488


Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets



161,212




38,495


Interest expense of finance lease liabilities



3,344




-


Provision for inventories



134,294




552,180


Share of profits from equity method investment



(1,107,771)




(1,431,032)


Provisions for deferred income tax



(218,239)




131,411


Share-based compensation



-




676,625


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



3,063,777




(1,601,880)


Accounts receivable-due from a related party



3,341,677




1,254,624


Inventories



(2,214,518)




(2,620,454)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(153,075)




(274,981)


Other receivables-due from related parties



(6,248)




(355,145)


Accounts payable



(2,098,296)




(3,037,042)


Notes payable



897,608




754,083


Income tax payable



358,940




1,150,797


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(62,010)




681,688


Other payables-due to related parties



(67,392)




380,049


Operating lease liabilities



(177,538)




(217,245)


Net cash provided by operating activities



7,725,482




2,480,916











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(221,552)




(873,418)


Purchase of intangible assets



-




(28,410)


Net proceeds from short-term investment



-




288,453


Purchase of construction in progress



(65,066)




(483,781)


Dividends received from long-term equity investment



-




1,354,377


Loans to related parties



(230,710)




(310,510)


Collection of loans to related parties



198,832




179,036


Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities



(318,496)




125,747











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings



69,300




1,382,017


Repayments of short-term bank borrowings



(7,484)




(1,317,062)


Repayments of long-term debts



(29,226)




-


Repayments of financing lease liabilities



(136,508)




-


Repayments of loans from related parties



(221,760)




-


Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs



(145,279)




-


Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities



(470,957)




64,955











Effect of exchange rate changes



(573,631)




211,903











Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash



6,362,398




2,883,521











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
beginning of period



3,901,772




13,052,455


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end
of period



10,264,170




15,935,976











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Income tax paid



605,294




781,335


Interest expenses paid



8,140




6,064











Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:









Obtaining operating right-of-use assets in exchange for
operating lease liabilities



862,655




-


Acquiring property, plant and equipment transferred from
construction in progress



-




284,456


Acquiring property, plant and equipment in exchange for
accounts payable



345,535




719,921


SOURCE ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
