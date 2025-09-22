Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Defense Delivers Ninth Global Aircraft to the U.S. Air Force for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) Program

Delivery ceremony took place in September at Hanscom Air Force Base, MA

The Bombardier Global family of aircraft, recognized for its outstanding range, speed, reliability and endurance, is an ideal fixed-wing solution for special airborne missions worldwide

Enduring success of the BACN program underscores Bombardier Defense's role as a partner of choice for the U. S. military





NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Defense is proud to announce the delivery of a ninth Bombardier Global aircraft to the United States Air Force. The delivery, which was celebrated at Hanscom Air Force Base earlier this month, is the latest in a long-standing and highly successful partnership between the USAF and Bombardier Defense.

The fleet of BACN aircraft, which are known in the Air Force as E-11A and often referred to as "Wi-Fi in the sky", are a specialized communications platform that enables enhanced situational awareness and interoperability acting as high-altitude communications gateways. The Bombardier Global fleet serving the USAF has been performing critical communications missions around the world for close to two decades, serving to bridge voice and tactical data between air and land forces, while surmounting obstacles such as mountains, rough terrain or distance.

"At Bombardier Defense, we are honored to see our reliable, high-performing Global aircraft serve the United States Air Force in critical missions worldwide through the BACN program," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. "We are grateful for the longstanding trust of the U.S. Air Force, and we look forward to continuing to support the operational needs of the United States."

About Bombardier Defense

Bombardier Defense offers something unique, combining Bombardier's portfolio of top-performing Challenger and Global aircraft with unparalleled engineering and maintenance expertise to create custom solutions. Known for its collaborative and flexible approach, Bombardier Defense builds long-term partnerships with governments and militaries, as well as joining forces with the world's most advanced mission system providers. Driven by a rich history of innovation, we are shaping the defense solutions of the future.

Bombardier Defense is based in Wichita, KS, with a manufacturing presence across North America. Leveraging Bombardier's highly responsive, worldwide support network, we offer expert maintenance services and tailored support options to our government and military customers. Hundreds of Bombardier aircraft perform critical airborne missions around the world, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C), border and maritime patrol, multi-role, head of state transport, medevac, urgent humanitarian assistance and more.

To learn more about Bombardier Defense, visit bombardier.com/defense and follow us on LinkedIn.

For corporate news and information about Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), visit bombardier.com.

Watch the video: "Wi-fi in the sky"

