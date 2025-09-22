Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Green Bond Mandate Announcement

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, rated BBB+/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating, is contemplating to issue NOK 500 million senior unsecured green bonds, with fixed and/or floating coupon and a tenor of 4 or 7 years, subject to inter alia market conditions. An amount equal to the net proceeds of the contemplated bond issue will be applied to finance or refinance green projects as further defined by the green finance framework. Danske Bank and DNB Carnegie are acting as Joint Lead Managers.

