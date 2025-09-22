Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST) and Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR) Announce Bitcoin Treasury Merger in All-Stock Transaction

DALLAS, TX and CAMPBELL, CA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strive, Inc. ("Strive") entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Semler Scientific, Inc. ("Semler Scientific") in an all-stock transaction. In addition, Strive announced the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin to its corporate treasury at an average price of $116,047 per Bitcoin, for a total purchase price of $675,000,000, inclusive of fees and expenses, bringing Strive's total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886.

Transaction details:

Deal represents an approximately 210% premium, equivalent to approximately $90.52 per share, based on the trading price of Semler Scientific common stock and Strive Class A common stock as of the market close on September 19, 2025. Each common share of Semler Scientific will be exchanged for 21.05 Class A common shares of Strive.

The combined company announces post-merger intention to explore monetizing or distributing Semler Scientific's historically profitable diagnostics business at a future date, with a new management team and expanded mandate in preventative diagnostics.

The combined company would own over 10,900 Bitcoin prior to any additional Bitcoin raised from future financings, in addition to sufficient cash held in reserve to support future perpetual preferred offerings.

Strive management and Board of Directors will remain post-closing with Semler Scientific Executive Chairman Eric Semler expected to join the Board of Directors of the combined company.

We believe the combined company would become the fastest growing corporate Bitcoin holder, aiming to operate with a "preferred equity only" leverage model that avoids debt maturity risks associated with traditional leveraged Bitcoin strategies.

"We are proud to announce this exciting strategic merger combining two pioneering Bitcoin treasury companies to form a scaled, innovative and accretive Bitcoin acquisition platform," said Matt Cole, Chairman & CEO of Strive. "This merger cements Strive's position as a top Bitcoin treasury company, and we believe our alpha-seeking strategies and capital structure position us to outperform Bitcoin over the long run. This transaction showcases how we can grow Bitcoin holdings and Bitcoin per share at an unmatched pace in the industry to drive equity value accretion."

"We believe this merger creates significant value for our stockholders by delivering a substantial premium and direct participation in one of the most innovative Bitcoin strategies in the public markets," said Eric Semler, Executive Chairman of Semler Scientific. "Just as importantly, this merger can drive shareholder value by expanding our medical diagnostics business into a robust preventative care and wellness platform focused on early detection of chronic disease. This dual-pronged strategy fuels both financial strength and mission-driven growth opportunities for our stakeholders."

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Strive and Semler Scientific. Closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel to Strive in connection with the transaction and Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel to Semler Scientific in connection with the transaction.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. is serving as financial advisor to Strive in connection with the transaction and LionTree Advisors LLC is serving as financial advisor to Semler Scientific in connection with the transaction.

About Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST)

Strive is the first publicly traded asset management Bitcoin treasury company. Strive is focused on increasing Bitcoin per share to outperform Bitcoin over the long run. Strive currently holds 5,886 Bitcoin.

Since launching its first ETF in August 2022, Strive Asset Management, LLC, a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Strive and an SEC-registered investment adviser, has grown to manage over $2 billion in assets.

Learn more at strive.com and follow the company on X at @strive.

About Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. is the second U.S. public company to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and is a leader in medical devices and software to combat chronic diseases. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from operations, Semler Scientific intends to strategically accumulate Bitcoin. In addition, through its healthcare businesses, Semler Scientific and its wholly-owned subsidiary, CardioVanta, Inc. develop and market products and services for early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases. Semler Scientific's flagship product, QuantaFlo, which is patented and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), provides rapid point-of-care testing to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities. The QuantaFlo test aids in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

Semler Scientific intends to use its Bitcoin dashboard and its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Semler Scientific's Bitcoin dashboard and Investor Relations website, in addition to following Semler Scientific's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

