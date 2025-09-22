Beyond Oil Ltd.: Beyond Oil Appoints Michael Nemirow as President, North America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL) (OTCQB:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Nemirow as President of North America. In this role, Mr. Nemirow will manage Beyond Oil USA Inc. (dba Beyond Oil North America), the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, and will lead all North American operations with a clear mandate to accelerate revenue growth and build scale by driving widespread adoption across the region's most influential foodservice and industrial brands.

Mr. Nemirow will oversee all commercial activity in North America, including sales, customer success, national rollouts, distributor partnerships, supply chain and other operations as they evolve. His appointment reflects Beyond Oil's sharpened focus on the U.S. as its most strategic growth market, along with driving growth throughout the broader North American market. Since joining Beyond Oil as a Strategic Advisor in early 2024, Mr. Nemirow has been instrumental in shaping the Company's North American go-to-market strategy. He played a key role in building a high-performing sales and customer success team, launched pilot programs with prominent foodservice brands, added distributors, and secured a strategic partnership with West Coast Reduction Ltd., establishing Beyond Oil's commercial presence in the Canadian market.

"I am truly excited about this expanded role with the senior leadership team of Beyond Oil and am looking forward to being able to focus my energies on growth as President of North America," said Michael Nemirow. "Having worked as a Strategic Advisor for the company over the past 18 months, I have developed a deep understanding of the significant growth potential for our product based on the quality improvements, health benefits to customers and workers, sustainability impacts, and cost savings that it provides. We have already built a very strong team of professionals who are pursuing opportunities across the foodservice industry, from small regional chains to leading operators and brands in the North American market. Between salespeople who bring decades of experience and customer success staff who have been chefs before joining Beyond Oil, our North American team is well positioned to win business and help our customers rapidly roll out Beyond Oil across their operations."

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil said, "We have made U.S. market penetration one of our top strategic priorities. As part of that vision, we established the U.S. subsidiary to drive growth in North America and built a dedicated team focused on sales and customer success. Today, Beyond Oil is already serving paying customers across the U.S., both directly and through distributors. With Michael's official appointment, we are strengthening our leadership to accelerate our presence across North America.

"Having worked closely with Michael since early 2024, I trust his leadership, experience, and deep understanding of our company and product. His passion for our vision and his integrity makes him the right person at the right time to lead this next phase and beyond. We are just getting started, and as our momentum continues to build in this strategic market, I am confident Michael will help unlock the full potential of Beyond Oil in North America."

About Michael Nemirow

Mr. Nemirow brings a wealth of experience to Beyond Oil, having successfully led and scaled businesses across diverse sectors such as distribution, manufacturing, aerospace, and others. His recent role as CEO of Greenstar Plant Products, Inc. showcased his ability to transform a complex business, where he set a new strategic direction, divested portions of the business, and orchestrated the acquisition of a complementary organic brand. Under his leadership, Greenstar emerged as a globally recognized manufacturer of advanced plant nutrients and supplements, with sales teams and a network of distributors in North America, Europe, and South America. Greenstar was subsequently sold to a public US company in 2021. Prior to Greenstar, Mr. Nemirow held a variety of leadership positions, including senior roles at one of Canada's leading aerospace companies, MDA Space, where he led the creation of an oil & gas and mining business unit that became a global leader in space-based monitoring programs for offshore oil spill management, exploration support, oilfield monitoring, mining safety, and a host of other advanced support services.

Beyond Oil has granted an aggregate of 840,000 options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to acquire 840,000 shares, at a price of C$2.90 per share, for a period of 10 years, with various time-based and performance-based vesting conditions. Beyond Oil has also granted an employee 300,000 RSUs, which are subject to certain performance-based vesting conditions.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company's patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil's solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

Forward Looking Statement and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated size and closing date of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds thereof. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts:

Beyond Oil Ltd.

Adi Olesker

Global VP, Investor Relations

Phone: +972 50-694-2517

adio@beyondoil.co

ICR, LLC.

Reed Anderson

Michael Wolfe

Phone: 646-277-1260

BeyondOil@icrinc.com