Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - SOL Strategies Inc. (NASDAQ: STKE) (CSE: HODL) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company focused on investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem, today announced that Leah Wald, Director and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") will be stepping down as Director effective immediately and as CEO effective October 1st, 2025. The Company has appointed its Chief Strategy Officer and Director, Michael Hubbard, as Interim CEO while an executive search mandate led by an external firm is underway.

Mr. Hubbard brings several years of experience operating infrastructure on the Solana blockchain, having founded a Solana validator, Laine, in 2021 and having grown it to a peak of over 5.5m SOL delegated before it was acquired by the Company earlier this year.

"Michael's deep knowledge of the Solana ecosystem, prior experience founding a successful software services company, and novel ideas for the future of the Company, including tokenizing our stock on-chain, are going to be strong assets as we pursue the continued growth of our business as a blockchain infrastructure provider to institutions. We wish to thank Ms. Wald for her leadership during a critical phase in our Company's evolution," said Luis Berruga, Chairman.

This transition caps a pivotal year for SOL Strategies, where the Company cross-listed to NASDAQ, developed the Solana treasury model and evolved into a sophisticated infrastructure provider with an ecosystem-focused business model.

"It has been a thrilling year as Cypherpunk Holdings became SOL Strategies and developed the Solana treasury model," said Mr. Hubbard. "With our multiple validators, recent Nasdaq cross-listing and our deep and experienced leadership team of Max Kaplan, Chief Technology Officer, Doug Harris, Chief Financial Officer and Andrew McDonald, Chief Operating Officer we are well positioned to continue to create shareholder value and deliver on our mission of providing institutional staking services while furthering our treasury goals as part of the DAT++ model."

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the Company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents may be obtained under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267374

