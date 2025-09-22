Allied Moulded Products, Inc.: Introducing Allied Moulded's Back-to-Back Fiberglass Outlet Box Certification

A complete game changer in the electrical industry

BRYAN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Allied Moulded Products is proud to announce an exciting update to their Made in the USA fiberglass outlet box line. For more than 65 years, they've built their reputation on solving challenges for electricians, contractors, and engineers. Today, they're taking another step forward.

Back-to-Back Installation

Two Allied Moulded RD-42 outlet boxes installed on opposite sides of the stud cavity, back-to-back per new UL certification.

Allied's fiberglass outlet boxes are now UL-certified for back-to-back installation in a minimal 5½" deep wall stud cavity without the need for a putty pad. This industry-first certification applies to current stock as well as new purchases, giving you immediate access to a simpler, more cost-effective solution.

Key Benefits:

No putty pad required - reduces labor time and material costs

Applies to existing inventory and new purchases - no waiting on a "new" product release

Certified for 2-hour fire-rated walls - confidence in meeting safety requirements

Covers a wide range of models - including single, two, three, four, five-gang, and round 3/0 & 4/0 boxes

"At Allied Moulded Products, we are committed to delivering solutions that improve installation, reduce jobsite costs and provide peace of mind through proven products. This back-to-back rating is a direct reflection of that commitment. We're excited to share this advancement with you and look forward to supporting your next project."

- Dustin Morr, Product Manager with Allied Moulded Products.

To explore more Back-To-Back information, call 1-800-722-2679 or visit:

https://info.alliedmoulded.com/back-to-back-electrical-boxes

About Allied Moulded Products, Inc.

Allied Moulded Products, Inc., established in 1958, is a leader in the production of fiberglass reinforced polyester (FRP) and polycarbonate, nonmetallic electrical boxes and enclosures, for use in residential and industrial applications globally. The Bryan, Ohio-based manufacturer today is perfecting material and design formulations that result in products with increased strength, reduced weight, corrosion resistance, non-conductivity, UV resistance and ease of installation.

