The Midwife and More: The Midwife & More Celebrates Historic Milestone as First Certified Nurse Midwife Granted Hospital Privileges at Los Robles Hospital

THOUSAND OAKS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / After months of anticipation, The Midwife & More proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement: Christy Cannon, CNM/WHNP-BC, has officially become the first-ever Certified Nurse Midwife with privileges at Los Robles Hospital. This milestone marks the introduction of hospital-based midwifery care for families in Conejo Valley.

"We've been waiting months for this moment, and it's finally here," said Cannon. "It is an honor to bring midwifery into a hospital setting for the first time in Conejo Valley. Now, families don't have to choose between the warm, compassionate care of a midwife and the security of hospital-based birth-you can have both."

For years, many expectant parents in the region have had to choose between home births, birth centers, or traditional hospital care. By bridging that gap, The Midwife & More provides a unique opportunity: the comfort of individualized midwifery care alongside the reassurance of advanced hospital support when needed. Christy is excited to be the first hospital midwife in the Conejo Valley's local delivery hospital.

About Christy Cannon, CNM/WHNP-BC

Christy Cannon is a Certified Nurse Midwife and Women's Health Nurse Practitioner with a passion for guiding women through all stages of life. With decades of experience, she offers comprehensive care that extends beyond childbirth, including well-woman exams, fertility and family planning support, prenatal and postpartum care, and telehealth services.

Her practice, The Midwife & More, is built on a philosophy of compassion, empowerment, and personalized attention. Christy's dedication ensures that every client feels heard, supported, and cared for throughout their entire journey.

Why This Matters to Families in Conejo Valley

Until now, families seeking midwifery care in the hospital had no local options. With this historic change, expectant parents in Thousand Oaks and the surrounding communities can now choose a path that combines:

Personalized midwifery care rooted in compassion and empowerment.

Peace of mind in giving birth within a hospital setting.

Access to holistic, continuous women's healthcare through The Midwife & More.

Services Offered at The Midwife & More

Comprehensive pregnancy care and childbirth support

Well-woman and gynecological care

Fertility and family planning

Postpartum support

In-home, in-person, and telehealth visits

This announcement is more than a milestone-it's a movement for women's healthcare in Conejo Valley.

