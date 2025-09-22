Luminar Media Group, Inc. Enters Advisory Agreement with Greentree Financial Group

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC:LRGR), together with its subsidiaries collectively known as Fortun, today announced that it has entered into a new advisory agreement with Greentree Financial Group, Inc. ("Greentree"), a consulting firm specializing in corporate governance, financial reporting, and public markets compliance.

The engagement underscores the Company's continued commitment to advancing its uplist strategy and strengthening financial integrity as it scales its revenue-based financing platform.

Greentree will assist Luminar and its Fortun subsidiaries with services related to the Company's audit process and planned S-1 filing, including SEC and exchange comment responses, governance initiatives such as a Code of Conduct and executive agreements, and coordination with attorneys, CPAs, and transfer agents.

"It is important that our advisors bring deep experience and alignment with our objectives, and Greentree provides exactly that at this crucial juncture," said Yoel Damas, President of Luminar Media Group. "This new agreement reflects the Company's strategic shift and ensures that we have the right partner at this stage of our growth."

R. Chris Cottone, Vice President of Greentree Financial Group, added: "We are excited to partner with Luminar and its Fortun subsidiaries as they take the next steps toward uplisting. Our team looks forward to supporting the Company's governance, compliance, and reporting efforts as it prepares for the responsibilities of being an exchange-listed company."

While the Company previously maintained other advisory arrangements, those engagements have since concluded, and Luminar is pleased to now move forward under this new agreement with Greentree.

About Luminar Media Group, Inc. (a/k/a FortunCo)

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC: LRGR), through its Fortun subsidiaries, is a diversified financial services and technology company specializing in revenue-based financing for small and medium-sized businesses across the United States and Puerto Rico. Fortun provides working capital solutions to underserved businesses, leveraging proprietary underwriting models and a growing national footprint. For more information, visit www.fortunco.com.

About Greentree Financial Group, Inc.

Founded in 1999, Greentree Financial Group, Inc. ("Greentree") is a financial advisory and consulting firm with offices in Plantation, Florida, and Cornelius, North Carolina. Greentree specializes in guiding high-growth companies through access to U.S. capital markets, including initial public offerings and uplisting efforts. The firm also assists public companies with ongoing compliance, periodic filings, audit readiness, and corporate governance. Greentree emphasizes tailored, long-term growth strategies, with a reported client renewal rate above 90%. More information is available at www.gtfinancial.com.

Contact:

Robert Rico

Investor Relations

FortunCo, LLC

Tel: 305-283-9237

Email: Robert@Fortunco.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's uplisting strategy, financial reporting, growth initiatives, and the impact of its advisory agreement with Greentree. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to regulatory approvals, market conditions, capital availability, and the Company's ability to execute on its business plan. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Luminar Media Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/luminar-media-group-inc.-enters-advisory-agreement-with-greentree-1076287