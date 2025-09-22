RedChip Companies, Inc.: Bimergen Energy Engages RedChip Companies to Lead Investor Relations Efforts

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / RedChip Companies ("RedChip"), an international investor relations, media, and research firm, today announced that it has been engaged by Bimergen Energy Corporation [OTCQB:BESS], ("the Company" or "Bimergen"), a developer of utility-scale battery energy storage projects and an independent power provider, to lead its investor relations efforts.

"We are at a pivotal stage in our growth as we advance our 2.0 GW portfolio of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects," stated Benjamin Tran, Bimergen Chairman and CEO. "With the surge in demand for energy storage driven by AI, electrification, and grid modernization, our projects are positioned to deliver contract-backed revenues and provide essential grid stability. Partnering with RedChip enables us to broaden our visibility among institutional and retail investors while communicating the significant long-term value we are building."

Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip commented, "Bimergen Energy is uniquely positioned to capitalize on one of the fastest-growing segments of the renewable energy sector. Their robust pipeline, experienced leadership team, and commitment to stable, long-term revenue streams through institutional partnerships present a compelling story for investors. We look forward to delivering Bimergen's message to our global audience through our integrated investor relations and media platform."

With U.S. data center power demand expected to double by 2030 and grid-scale battery storage capacity projected to grow at a 24% CAGR through the decade, Bimergen is well-positioned to capitalize on these powerful industry tailwinds.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation [OTCQB: BESS] is a utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) asset owner, project developer, and independent power provider focused on generating revenues from delivering critical power grid stability. The Company owns 23 development stage BESS projects with a cumulative energy capacity of approximately 2 GW. The company secures project financing and oversees construction of their energy storage projects, partnering with institutional counterparties to manage daily energy trading operations under long-term offtake agreements ensuring stable, contract-backed revenue. For more information, please visit www.bimergen.com

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Bimergen Energy Corporation

Tel: 1.855.777.0888

Email: info@bimergen.com

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

BESS@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bimergen-energy-engages-redchip-companies-to-lead-investor-relat-1076596