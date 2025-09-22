MentalHealth.com, LLC: MentalHealth.com Acquires Therapy.ai to Advance Person-Centered Systems of Care

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / MentalHealth.com today announced its acquisition of Therapy.ai , a move that advances artificial intelligence in mental health care. This milestone positions MentalHealth.com to deliver safe, compliant AI solutions at the intersection of technology and therapy.

A Safe Approach to AI in Mental Health

Nearly 23% of Americans face bans or proposed restrictions on AI therapy at a time when mental health needs are rising sharply worldwide1. Concerns focus on safety, privacy, and security, along with fears AI could replace human relationships - the foundation of therapy. These challenges present the urgent need to define AI's role in mental health care.

The world is facing a mental health crisis at an unprecedented scale, with more than one billion people affected. According to the World Health Organization , anxiety and depression alone cost the global economy an estimated $1 trillion annually, while suicide remains among the leading causes of death worldwide. In the United States, the crisis is especially severe, with declining mental health and rising rates of substance abuse, self-harm, and violence.

"Early AI models often felt like real therapy, but without human connection their effects faded - leaving people more isolated," said Patrick Nagle , Co-Founder of MentalHealth.com . "Eliminating AI from therapy altogether is not only unreasonable, it's irresponsible. Applied responsibly, AI expands access to knowledge, supports therapists in delivering care, and provides frameworks to help people navigate challenges. In this role, AI augments care and strengthens relationships."

Therapy.ai will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, managed independently from MentalHealth.com. Its services are scheduled to debut in 2026 through the MentalHealth.com App Store, offering a full spectrum of therapy solutions within a trusted marketplace of care.

This acquisition builds on MentalHealth.com's recent milestones, including the acquisitions of MentalHelp.net and PsychGuides.com and the launch of the Mental Health Network - reinforcing its mission to develop the world's most intelligent mental health technology.

To learn more about MentalHealth.com and its vision to support the mental health of one billion people, visit: MentalHealth.com Vision Presentation (2025)

