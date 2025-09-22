C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Nears Half-Billion DOG Coin Treasury With Latest 11.7 Million Acquisition

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a fully SEC-reporting blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company, today announced that it has expanded its DOG Coin treasury holdings to 489,079,401 DOG, up from 477,370,671 DOG. The increase of 11,708,730 DOG coins represents the Company's latest step toward its half-billion DOG milestone.

With this update, C2 Blockchain's treasury now stands at 97.8% of its initial 500 million DOG target, strengthening its position as the largest institutional DOG holder in the public markets. All DOG coins are securely custodied with Kraken and are available for real-time verification at C2DOG.com .

"Crossing 489 million DOG coins puts us on the brink of a half-billion milestone," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "Each acquisition enhances our balance sheet, increases DOG-per-share visibility, and further advances our vision of DOG-backed equity as a new model for public investors."

DOG Coin: A Bitcoin-Native Meme With Utility

Launched during the April 2024 Bitcoin halving through the Runes protocol, DOG Coin is the first meme asset fully native to Bitcoin. Unlike traditional meme tokens built on alternative chains, DOG combines cultural reach with functional utility:

Fair Launch - no pre-mine, no insider allocation, no team reserve.

Network Utility - every DOG transaction generates Bitcoin miner fees, strengthening long-term network security.

Cultural Adoption - DOG merges meme culture with Bitcoin's secure economic backbone, expanding its relevance to global audiences.

Commitment to Transparency

C2 Blockchain continues to provide full transparency into its DOG treasury through C2DOG.com , where holdings are updated in real time. By tying DOG directly to public market equity, the Company is pioneering a new model of DOG-backed equity and setting a precedent for bridging decentralized assets with Wall Street.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded digital asset company focused on building a blockchain-backed corporate treasury, mining infrastructure, and fintech initiatives that connect Wall Street with crypto. With a growing treasury of DOG and ADA, C2 Blockchain is committed to pioneering the future of blockchain adoption.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

