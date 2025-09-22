Panama City, Republic of Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Autris (OTC: AUTR), ("Autris" or "the Company"), a pioneering company dedicated to promoting freedom and self-sustainability through the acquisition, design, development, and construction of self-sustainable communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, reports completion of the purchase of 138.225 hectares (over 340 acres) to create the newest Veritas Village Community in Atenas, Costa Rica.

Further to the company's Press Release dated June 19, 2025, Autris, through a newly formed wholly owned Costa Rican subsidiary, is pleased to report that it has purchased a 138.225-hectare site for the new Veritas Village Community in Atenas, Costa Rica. It is the company's largest undertaking to date with a recorded value of $29,026,725 (appraised value was $34,290,637.50). The company obtained vendor financing over 10 years of $15,587,326 partly tied to lot sales giving substantial flexibility for repayment with the balance paid in cash and a surplus valuation reserve. Payment totals in the first 4 years are minimal, leaving the company with ample funds to market and develop the community without any need for additional capital. This acquisition triples the balance sheet of the company and sets the stage for dynamic growth. Given the huge success of the company's flagship properties in Panama and Nicaragua, Autris looks forward to expanding on that success in Costa Rica and beyond.

The company estimates, based on initial master planning, that the community will consist of between 350 and 400 residences and all the amenities associated with the Veritas Villages brand. We anticipate a revenue runway of between 240 million to 280 million for the project with a margin consistent for our communities at 40% blended between house and lot sales.

Key features of Veritas Village - Atenas land and future community:

Atenas, Costa Rica boasts the enviable distinction of being ranked by National Geographic as having the best climate in the world! Daily temperatures range from 22 degrees to 26 degrees Celsius (71 degrees to 79 degrees Fahrenheit) year-round. Giving it the tag line of "Spring Time - All the Time!"

The property is very large, the last of the large land parcels in the Atenas region, with a gentle slope starting at 400 meters to 800 meters (2,624 feet) in elevation. Due to the size and variation in elevations there are three distinct types of climates from temperate to tropical on the property, allow residents to "choose" the climate they like best.

The views from the property are nothing short of outstanding. The views over the beautiful, lush valley below and the city lights of San Jose in the distance is simply awe inspiring.

The convenience of the location is unmatched as well, with the property being just a short 30 km, less than 20 miles, to the SJO International Airport in San Jose.

Atenas is considered one of the safest and interesting towns in the country with a very traditional and authentic feel, complete with the original Spanish Colonial town design with the central park and cathedral. Veritas Village - Atenas is a short 10-minute drive to the town of Atenas with modern grocery stores, theatres, gyms, and many great restaurants.

With roughly 40 acres of coffee plantation on the property, the company expects to create branded Veritas Villages coffee, as well as offer residents the opportunity to create their own branded coffee.

Autris, through its subsidiaries, is currently working on the master planning and permitting for this community with an anticipated initial phase of roughly 70 homesites to be offered within 6 to 12 months.

Autris CEO, Patrick Hiebert stated, "Costa Rica has always been one of the most popular destinations in Latin America and we have been looking for just the right property for several years there. I have personally walked dozens and dozens of properties over the past years in Costa Rica and just hadn't found one that checked all the boxes. But when the previous owner of this property was willing to sell, we jumped at the opportunity and feel very lucky to have been able to acquire this spectacular place! It is the last large tract of land in the best climate in the world!"

Autris intends to continue expansion of their extremely popular Veritas Village freedom and sustainability-oriented communities to additional Latin American countries with the next anticipated location being in Argentina. With ever increasing political divisiveness and authoritarian measures being taken in many of the western countries, Autris is seeing incredible growth in the number of people who are looking for an option in communities oriented around freedom and self- sustainability.

Further Information about Autris can be found on the company's website at www.autrisgroup.com and on the OTC Markets landing page for Autris at AUTR - Autris | Company Profile | OTC Markets

About Autris: Autris is a forward-thinking company committed to promoting freedom and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives, Autris aims to create communities that embody the principles of freedom, independence, resilience, sustainability, and transparency.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions - are forward looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267302

SOURCE: Autris