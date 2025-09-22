Lake Forest, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Biodynamik, a medical technology company pioneering orthopedic-driven solutions for limb salvage, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Ones To Watch category atOctane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thrivingtechnology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About Biodynamik

Biodynamik develops breakthrough medical devices that harness the body's natural regenerative potential to restore circulation, heal chronic wounds, and save limbs. With its automated XT3 System, Biodynamik is pioneering orthopedic-driven solutions that offer new hope for patients facing amputation due to chronic and non-healing wounds.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.

SOURCE: OCTANE OC