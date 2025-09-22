Independent Testing Validates Bitdefender's Leadership and Emphasizes Prevention as the Most Cost-Effective Cybersecurity Strategy

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced outstanding results in the AV-Comparatives Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Comparative Report 2025. The independent assessment recognized Bitdefender with EPR Certification for meeting rigorous standards in prevention, detection, and response effectiveness. Bitdefender achieved the highest detection rate among all participating vendors and the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), underscoring the company's commitment to both security efficacy and operational efficiency.

In the test, 12 cybersecurity vendors were subjected to 50 targeted real-world attack scenarios using diverse techniques including phishing, lateral movement, data exfiltration, and the malicious use of legitimate tools. Each solution was evaluated on whether it automatically blocked the attack (active response) or provided actionable intelligence for manual intervention (passive response) as threats progressed through three phases: Endpoint Compromise and Foothold, Internal Propagation, and Asset Breach. The evaluation also calculated Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for each product, based on a five-year deployment of 5,000 endpoints.

New for this year's evaluation, all vendors meeting the minimum performance threshold were required to be named in the report. This transparency ensures buyers have clear and accurate information when evaluating enterprise-class security solutions

The test evaluated Bitdefender GravityZone, the company's unified security, risk analytics, and compliance platform that delivers advanced endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and cloud-native security. GravityZone provides deep security context to detections and offers a direct path to Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

Bitdefender Test Highlights

Best Overall Threat Prevention and Detection -Bitdefender was the only vendor to prevent all 50 targeted attack scenarios in Phase 1 (active response) with a perfect 100% score and delivered near-perfect detection at 99.3% in Phase 2 (passive response), demonstrating unmatched ability to block threats and provide full visibility into evasive attacks.

- Bitdefender had the lowest five-year TCO per endpoint, coming in nearly 10 times (9.8) lower than the average of all other vendors evaluated. This balance of high security efficacy and cost efficiency ensures faster time to value and long-term operational savings for organizations of all sizes. Zero Operational or Workflow Issues - Testing of Bitdefender GravityZone resulted in perfect score for operational accuracy with no operational delays. Its precision and streamlined processes reduce noise, enabling security teams to focus on real threats without unnecessary overhead.

"Cyberattacks are growing in scale and sophistication, making complete coverage across the attack surface more critical than ever," said Dragos Gavrilut, vice president, threat research at Bitdefender. "GravityZone XDR, now with Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction (PHASR), a first-to-market capability for stopping Living-Off-the-Land attacks, drastically strengthens threat prevention and powers our MDR services with the context defenders need. Our performance and recognition in the AV-Comparatives endpoint security evaluation validate our focus on technology innovation, and it is a clear example of Bitdefender's vision for the future of cybersecurity."

Andreas Clementi, co-founder and co-CEO of AV-Comparatives, stated, "The EPR test mimics the latest real-world attacks, putting endpoint security products through demanding, multi-stage scenarios. Bitdefender delivered outstanding prevention and detection scores across all cases while maintaining the lowest cost per agent, demonstrating exceptional protection and value."

To access the full AV-Comparatives Endpoint Prevention and Response Product Validation Report and review the complete methodology, visit here.

