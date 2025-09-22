Anzeige
Montag, 22.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of their results for the period ended 31 August 2025, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue ordinary shares from treasury or buy back its ordinary shares, to be held in treasury or for cancellation, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 22 October 2025.

Enquiries:

Mr G Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3649 3432


Date: 22 September 2025



© 2025 PR Newswire
