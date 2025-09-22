Sake Day East: Emmy Award-Winning Director Marina Giordano Leads New England's Largest Sake Festival Back for Its 5th Year

From Hobby to Cultural Movement: Sake Day East Brings Nearly 100 Sakes, Expert-Led Tastings, and Japanese Traditions to Boston.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / What began as a personal hobby has grown into a cultural movement. Emmy Award-winning WHDH Channel 7 director Marina Giordano fell in love with the art of sake years ago-and now she's the force behind Sake Day East, New England's largest sake festival, celebrating its 5th year this fall.

On Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 100 High Street, Boston, Marina and her team-including her sons, who help organize the festival each year-will welcome sake enthusiasts from across the country for an evening of tastings, education, and cultural celebration.

"I never imagined a hobby could grow into something that would bring people together from all over the U.S.," Marina said. "Sake Day East is about more than tasting-it's about learning, connecting, and appreciating an incredible tradition."

Marina, a WSET-certified sake instructor and nationally recognized educator, travels across the U.S. sharing the craftsmanship, diversity, and cultural richness of sake. Her approachable teaching style and deep knowledge have made her a respected voice in the industry, and Sake Day East has become her platform to educate and inspire on a national scale.

Event Highlights

5th Anniversary Celebration - Marking five years of growth, community, and national recognition.

Expert-Led Tastings - Nearly 100 sakes, guided by leading sake voices.

Rare & Premium Selections - Curated sakes from breweries across the U.S. and Japan.

Food & Culture - Pairings, performances, and immersive experiences highlighting sake's place in Japanese tradition.

Event Information & Tickets

Where: 100 High Street, Boston, MA

When: Saturday, October 4, 2025 | 5:00-8:00 PM

Tickets: Available now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sake-day-east-2025-tickets-1344346940889?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

About Sake Day East

Founded in 2021 by Emmy Award-winning WHDH Channel 7 Director Marina Giordano, Sake Day East has become New England's premier sake festival. Marina, a WSET-certified sake instructor and nationally recognized educator, created the event to inspire and grow sake appreciation across the region. With the help of her family and a growing community of enthusiasts, Sake Day East connects breweries, experts, and audiences in celebration of sake's artistry, heritage, and cultural significance.

