Montag, 22.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
22.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
PR Newswire Launches Amplify: AI Platform to Accelerate Modern PR and Communications Capabilities

A new platform gives communicators the tools to transform a single press release into a full-scale campaign, ensuring their message breaks through to global audiences and AI alike.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where consolidating newsrooms and AI-driven search are redefining how stories are discovered, the press release is increasingly the bedrock of credible, trusted, brand communication. When used as the foundation for a robust multichannel communications strategy it accelerates message reach and effectiveness, while ensuring an authenticated message direct from the source. Today, PR Newswire announces Amplify, an AI-powered platform designed to meet this new reality head-on.

Amplify helps brands with generative engine optimization, a new approach to improving visibility on AI-driven search engines.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/pr_newswire/9354751-en-pr-newswire-launches-amplify-ai-platform-accelerate-modern-communications-capabilities

Built on PR Newswire's 70-year legacy of expertise in global storytelling, Amplify shatters the status quo by merging the industry's unparalleled, global distribution network with cutting-edge AI. This game-changing platform empowers PR, Communications, Marketing and Investor Relations professionals to work smarter, extending their reach across channels and driving measurable results. By harnessing the power of AI to transform real-world communications, Amplify helps communicators evolve with the changing information and search landscape, cementing PR Newswire's commitment to innovation and industry leadership.

An Indispensable Communications Toolkit

Amplify gives communicators the power to plan, create, distribute, and measure campaigns from a single, seamless workspace. It's a complete toolkit built to ensure a story not only gets seen but also gets heard, trusted, and accurately represented.

  • Find the Next Story with AI: The Plan tool analyses real-time industry trending topics using AI to instantaneously surface the most compelling story angles for brands, augmenting intuition with actionable data and creating and driving a robust, holistic campaign strategy.
  • Amplify Any Story Across Every Channel: Turn a single press release into a full campaign in minutes. Using generative AI, Create+ instantly generates videos, blog posts, and personalized media pitches, meeting the demands of today's digital-first audiences.
  • Command Attention: Build multimedia-rich releases that are designed to stand out across search, social, investor channels, and news platforms.

"The role of AI in the rapidly evolving landscape for news, information, and search represents the most significant transformation the PR and communications industry has seen in decades," said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire. "Amplify redefines how brands tell their stories, control their narratives, and measure their impact by unifying the communications workflow into one intelligent, AI-powered platform. We're empowering communicators to plan campaigns, create content, and reach global audiences like never before."

A successful campaign's single source of truth has long been the press release. In a world where AI increasingly surfaces content for searchers, an authoritative release is more important than ever. Amplify strengthens that foundation by building on PR Newswire's seven decades of experience connecting organizations to global audiences. By pairing its unmatched distribution network with intelligent, advanced AI capabilities, PR Newswire is once again elevating the standard for how brands share their most important news, ensuring those stories remain discoverable in a rapidly changing information ecosystem.

To learn more about Amplify please visit: https://www.prnewswire.com/amplify-platform/

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

Media contact
FTI Consulting
prnewswire@fticonsulting.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pr-newswire-launches-amplify-ai-platform-to-accelerate-modern-pr-and-communications-capabilities-302562081.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
