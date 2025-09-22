BrooQLy, Inc.: Dynamic Aerospace Systems, Ticker BRQL, to Demonstrate Its Advanced Military Grade Drones for US Air Force Global Strike Command on September 25th, 2025 at Strother Field in Kansas

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems ("DAS"), aka BrooQLy, Inc. (OTCQB:BRQL), a leading innovator in unmanned drones (UAVs) and aerospace technologies, is excited to announce an upcoming demonstration at Strother Field, Kansas of its cutting-edge Military Grade Drone platforms in September, presented to Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC).

This demonstration represents a significant step forward as DAS continues to support the U.S. Air Force's mission requirements, with AFGSC exploring the potential to acquire these versatile drones for deployment across multiple installations.

The demonstration will showcase DAS's flagship platforms:

GI-MKII/Overwatch : A robust, long-range, multi-role Drone designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, and complex mission operations in challenging environments.

USI-MKII/Sentinel : A versatile unmanned aircraft system (UAS) equipped with advanced payload options, ideal for tactical operations, search and rescue, and environmental monitoring.

Mitigator/Breacher: A tactical drone engineered for law enforcement and military applications, equipped to perform building-clearance missions, support SWAT operations, and deploy less-than-lethal payloads in urban environments.

These platforms, backed by Dynamic Aerospace Systems' dedication to innovative drone technology, will be presented in operational scenarios that align with the customer's mission-critical needs. Each system has been developed with cutting-edge avionics, payload capabilities, and user-friendly interfaces, designed to provide real-time intelligence and enhance operational effectiveness.

"We are proud to demonstrate the capabilities of our aircraft to a customer with such a deep commitment to advancing defense and operational readiness," said Nathan Grier, Director of Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation at Dynamic Aerospace Systems. "This demonstration is a pivotal moment for DAS as we continue to expand our partnerships and provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving demands of our military and law enforcement clients."

The interest from this military customer reflects the growing recognition of DAS as a trusted partner for high-performance Drone solutions. We are confident that this demonstration will further solidify our relationship and lead to long-term success, enabling AFGSC to integrate these advanced Drones into their operations.

Dynamic Aerospace Systems remains dedicated to delivering innovative, reliable, and mission-capable Drone platforms that support the critical needs of prospective defense, law enforcement, and commercial clients worldwide.

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS):

Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced drones for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS aims to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL."

For more information, visit www.dynamicaerosystems.com .

Contact Information:

Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS), aka BrooQLy Inc.

3753 Plaza Dr

Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Investor Relations: ir@dynamicaerosystems.com

Media Inquiries: media@dynamicaerosystems.com

Follow Dynamic Aerospace Systems news and events on their various social media platforms:

X: https://x.com/DynamicAeroSys

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-aerospace-systems/

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/dynamicaerosys.bsky.social

Meta/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572730386312

StockTwits: https://stocktwits.com/symbol/BRQL

Investorshub: https://investorshub.advfn.com/Brooqly-Inc-BRQL-46579

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the planned demonstration of Dynamic Aerospace Systems' ("DAS") unmanned aerial vehicles (Drones) for the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, potential future acquisitions or deployments of DAS platforms by the U.S. Air Force, anticipated operational capabilities of DAS's Drone platforms, and the expected benefits to defense, law enforcement, and commercial clients. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project," or similar terminology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about DAS's business and the industry in which it operates, as well as management's current beliefs and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements due to factors including, but not limited to: changes in customer procurement priorities or budgets; the outcome of the planned demonstration; the ability to successfully integrate new technologies into operational environments; delays or cancellations of anticipated projects; regulatory or governmental actions; competitive pressures; general economic, market, or business conditions; and other risk factors described in DAS's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, DAS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: BrooQLy, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dynamic-aerospace-systems-ticker-brql-to-demonstrate-its-advanced-1076511