Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received formal approval from the Council of Ministers for the renewal of its key exploration permits. This is a positive development as it paves the way for the issuance of the exploitation permit.

The renewal underscores the Government of Mali's continued support for responsible mineral exploration and development and provides Roscan with a solid foundation to advance its Kandiole Gold Project in the region.

"With this renewal in place, Roscan has a clear path to continue advancing our projects in Mali. The next key milestone for the Company is to obtain a mining permit while advancing our Preliminary Economic Assessment. These are critical steps in transitioning from exploration to development," said Nana Sangmuah, President & CEO of Roscan Gold. "We are grateful for the confidence placed in us by the Ministry of Mines and remain committed to building a project that creates long-term value for all stakeholders."

The renewal of permits allows Roscan to continue advancing technical studies, stakeholder engagement, and project development activities while awaiting the issuance of the mining permit.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area hosting producing gold mines, including B2Gold's Fekola Mine, which lies on a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole, as well as major gold deposits located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "continued support", or statements regarding the Company's next key milestone being the potential receipt of a mining permit, the opportunity to transition from exploration to development, the ability to continue advancing projects in Mali, the advancement of technical studies, stakeholder engagement and project development activities. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. "Exploration Target" as a range of quantities and grades are conceptual in nature and there has not been sufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if future exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267380

SOURCE: Roscan Gold Corporation