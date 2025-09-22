Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YKF0 | ISIN: CA1926671035 | Ticker-Symbol: 6LW
Frankfurt
22.09.25 | 08:10
0,376 Euro
-1,57 % -0,006
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLABOR GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLABOR GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3780,42216:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Colabor Group Inc. Announces the Appointment of Ms. Kelly Shipway as Chief Operating Officer

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Company") announces today the appointment of Ms. Kelly Shipway as Chief Operating Officer, effective September 22, 2025.

"Colabor is pleased to appoint Kelly Shipway as its Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Shipway will bring deep expertise and proven leadership that will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth and continuing to foster strong, lasting relationships with our clients and partners. Her unifying leadership and operational discipline will be key assets in executing our strategy and delivering even greater value to our clients," said Louis Frenette, President and CEO of Colabor.

Ms. Shipway has, over the past 25 years, held key roles in sales, business strategy, and marketing within the agri-food industry, notably for Danone (in Canada and internationally) and Keurig. She also oversaw the operations of various businesses at Nutrinor Cooperative, and served as Vice-President, Commercial Strategy, at Colabor over the past two years.

"I am honored to take on this role. Together with our teams, I will focus on operational excellence, reliability, and outstanding client experience, while supporting our growth ambitions," said Kelly Shipway.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Louis Frenette
President and Chief Executive Officer
Colabor Group Inc.
Tel.: 450-449-4911 ext. 1265
investors@colabor.com
Danielle Ste-Marie
Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc. Investors Relations
Tel.: 450-449-0026 ext. 1180


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.