Reliance Global Group, Inc.: Reliance Global Group (RELI) Completes Initial Cardano (ADA) Purchase Under Digital Asset Treasury Initiative

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI) ("Reliance", "we" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed its first purchase of Cardano (ADA) under its recently launched Digital Asset Treasury ("DAT") initiative. With this investment, Reliance strengthens its digital asset treasury by adding Cardano, recognized for its peer-reviewed, scalable blockchain, energy-efficient proof-of-stake design, and growing real-world adoption.

This purchase follows Reliance's initial purchase of Ethereum (ETH) earlier this month and reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to building a diversified portfolio of leading digital assets. Reliance's DAT initiative is designed to pursue long-term capital appreciation while positioning the Company at the forefront of blockchain innovation in the insurance and financial services sector.

Cardano is one of the world's top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and stands apart for its research-driven foundation, energy efficiency, and real-world use cases. Unlike many blockchain projects, Cardano was developed from the ground up using peer-reviewed academic research and formal verification methods, ensuring each protocol upgrade is robust and scientifically validated.

Key benefits of Cardano include:

Energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake: Ouroboros consensus is secure, sustainable, and scalable.

Ouroboros consensus is secure, sustainable, and scalable. Layered architecture: Separation of transaction and smart contract layers simplifies upgrades.

Separation of transaction and smart contract layers simplifies upgrades. Governance and interoperability: ADA holders vote on proposals, with full decentralization underway.

ADA holders vote on proposals, with full decentralization underway. Real-world adoption: Partnerships in developing nations, including blockchain-based IDs in Ethiopia.

Partnerships in developing nations, including blockchain-based IDs in Ethiopia. Sustainability: Treasury model funds ongoing development without external reliance.

Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group, stated, "Adding Cardano to our digital asset treasury reflects our commitment to assets that combine strong fundamentals with long-term potential. Cardano's emphasis on sustainability, rigorous development, and community-driven governance makes it a compelling addition to our strategy. Unlike many companies that approach digital assets opportunistically, Reliance intends to pursue its treasury strategy with discipline and oversight. Our Crypto Advisory Board will continue to guide decisions such as this purchase, ensuring that governance, custody, and compliance remain aligned with best practices. We plan to strategically expand our digital asset position, focusing on quality over quantity and prioritizing long-term value creation for shareholders. By taking this measured approach, we believe Reliance is well-positioned to harness the benefits of blockchain innovation while reinforcing our broader vision of blending insurance technology with the possibilities of decentralized finance."

Reliance has built its reputation on applying advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, analytics, and modern distribution platforms, to deliver innovative insurance solutions through RELI Exchange and 5MinuteInsure.com. Extending this expertise to blockchain is the next step, as the Company works to unite Insurtech with decentralized finance and unlock new opportunities for growth.

