Lunit and Agilent Technologies Announce Collaboration to Enhance Development of Companion Diagnostic Solutions Powered with AI for Precision Medicine

Collaboration combines Lunit's AI expertise with Agilent's diagnostic leadership to revolutionize biomarker testing and enhance precision medicine capabilities

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A), a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, today announced a nonexclusive collaboration to develop AI-based companion diagnostic solutions. The collaboration will leverage Lunit's AI technology and Agilent's expertise in tissue-based companion diagnostics to create advanced solutions that meet the demand of novel and complex biomarker assays in drug development.

Under this agreement, Lunit and Agilent will develop advanced AI-powered companion diagnostic tools designed to enhance the accuracy of diagnosis and the measurement of therapeutic efficacy. The initial focus will be on leveraging Lunit's AI algorithms with Agilent's state-of-the-art assays to evaluate biomarkers critical for the development of new pharmaceutical therapies.

The joint solutions will support pharmaceutical companies in companion diagnostic (CDx) product development, improving the precision and accuracy of biomarker testing, and ultimately benefiting patients with more tailored treatment options.

"Biomarker testing is at the heart of precision oncology, but today it is still largely dependent on manual interpretation," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "By combining Agilent's global leadership in tissue-based diagnostics with Lunit's proven AI algorithms, we can help pharma partners bring biomarker-driven therapies to market faster and with greater confidence - ultimately ensuring patients receive the right treatment at the right time."

"Agilent is committed to bringing cutting-edge diagnostic solutions to our pharmaceutical partners and ultimately to patients, and this collaboration with Lunit further strengthens our ability to offer the most advanced companion diagnostic solutions available today," said Nina Green, vice-president and general manager of Agilent's Clinical Diagnostics Division at Agilent. "Through this collaboration with Lunit, we aim to deliver next-generation diagnostic tools that enable the advancement of precision medicine worldwide."

The collaboration will initially focus on the co-development of AI-powered assays for use in research and clinical trials. This agreement marks a significant step forward for both companies as they seek to redefine the role of artificial intelligence in precision oncology and translational medicine.

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ) is a global leader in AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. With a mission to conquer cancer through AI, Lunit develops AI-powered solutions for medical imaging and biomarker analysis to enable precise diagnosis and personalized treatment. Lunit's FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite supports cancer screening at over 7,000 medical institutions in more than 65 countries, while Lunit SCOPE is used in research partnerships with global pharma giants focused on biomarker development and companion diagnostics. Lunit clinical studies have been featured in top-tier journals-including The Lancet Digital Health and Journal of Clinical Oncology-and presented at major conferences such as ASCO and RSNA. Headquartered in Seoul with global offices, Lunit is driving the worldwide fight against cancer. Learn more at lunit.io.

SOURCE Lunit