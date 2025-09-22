MODON, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, has announced the launch of its landmark project, theMulti-Story Factory, in the First Industrial City in Dammam, the first of its kind in the Arabian Gulf Region. This initiative comes as part of MODON's strategy to provide innovative products that enhance the investment climate in Saudi Arabia's industrial sector.

The new project represents a pioneering model of sustainable vertical industrial development. It is aimed at increasing the efficiency of industrial land use and providing flexible solutions for investors. The building consists of eight floors, covering an area of more than 7,500 square meters, and includes 78 industrial units ranging from 156 m² to 251 m². Each unit is designed to meet the growing needs of entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This innovative concept seeks to build an integrated industrial ecosystem that empowers the next generation of industrialists and accelerates the start of their operations by offering ready-to-use, fully serviced spaces. The project demonstrates MODON's firm commitment to supporting the growth of SME. These enterprises are a key driver of economic development and job creation. It targets vital sectors such as food, medical and pharmaceutical industries, as well as electronics and 3D printing technologies.

MODON emphasized that such landmark projects contribute to strengthening Saudi Arabia's position as a leading global industrial hub. They leverage the country's advanced infrastructure and strategic logistics location. These steps reaffirm MODON's pivotal role in driving Saudi Arabia's industrial transformation and attracting high-quality investments from around the world.

It is worth noting that MODON currently oversees 39 industrial cities across Saudi Arabia. These cities host more than 9,000 industrial, logistics, and investment facilities. Cumulative investments exceed SAR 463 billion, and the developed area spans more than 220 million square meters. MODON also manages licensing and supervision of industrial cities and complexes developed by the private sector, including their infrastructure foundations.

