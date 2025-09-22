Goslings Rum Brings the Spirit of Bermuda to 2025 Ryder Cup

Fans to experience the Goslings Leisure Lounge, Southside Spritz feature cocktail, and a limited-edition Dark 'N Stormy® RTD celebrating golf's biggest stage

HAMILTON, BM / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Goslings, the Official Rum of the PGA of America, is proud to announce its official presence at the 2025 Ryder Cup, bringing the spirit of Bermuda to one of golf's most celebrated stages.

Goslings' Dynamic Ryder Cup Duo

On the left: Southside Spirtz w/ souvenir cup On the right: Dark 'N Stormy® w/ souvenir cup

Fans will be welcomed into the Goslings Leisure Lounge, located in the People's Plaza near the main entrance and open to all ticketed guests. Designed as a lively gathering place to relax and recharge, the Lounge will showcase signature Goslings Rum cocktails and provide an unforgettable taste of Bermuda hospitality.

Headlining the menu will be the Southside Spritz, an homage to the cocktail culture of Long Island golf clubs, where a rum-based twist on the classic Southside has become golfers' go-to drink. This refreshing serve is a blend of Goslings Black Seal Rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, sparkling lemonade, garnished with mint and lime, and is served in a limited-edition souvenir cup.

In nearby New York City, Goslings Rum has partnered with Ryder Cup Live , a series of innovative attractions such as The Ryder Cup Live Bar at The Rink at Rockefeller Center and Ryder Cup Live Official Watch Parties, where fans will enjoy a feature cocktail menu that includes Goslings Dark 'N Stormy®. At The Irish Exit, inside Moynihan Train Hall, Goslings will sponsor happy hours each night, September 25-27, 6-9pm, with signature Goslings Rum cocktails, exclusive giveaways, and a putting green where fans can try to ace their way to a custom putter prize.

For fans at home, Goslings has teamed up with Spirits Network to offer Southside Spritz cocktail kits - making it easy to recreate the Ryder Cup experience from your own bar cart, souvenir cup and all.

Along with the cocktail kit, Goslings and Spirits Network will debut an original program, Par for the Prize, launching September 24. Hosted by media personality and pro golfer Hannah Leiner, the show surprises unsuspecting Long Island golfers with quick-fire challenges-think trivia, match games, and more. Winners score prizes like Goslings Rum swag and even tickets to the 2025 Ryder Cup, all while sipping the Southside Spritz.

"We're turning events into shoppable stores, blending content, commerce, and on-site experiences so fans can instantly bring home Goslings Rum cocktail kits and exclusive PGA Ryder Cup merchandise on Spirits Network," said Nick Buzzell, CEO of NBTV (Spirits Network & Golf Nation).

In addition, Goslings has introduced a limited-edition Ryder Cup Dark 'N Stormy® ready-to-drink cocktail, bringing the bold taste of Bermuda's trademarked national drink to golf fans in select markets. The collectible RTD packaging celebrates Goslings' role as the Official Rum of the Ryder Cup. Inside the can? The unmatched balance of Goslings Black Seal Rum and Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, perfectly carbonated and ready to enjoy. "For more than two centuries, Goslings has been committed to crafting exceptional spirits and memorable experiences," said Malcolm Gosling Jr., President of Goslings Export Bermuda. "As the Official Rum of the Ryder Cup and PGA of America, we're honored to share a taste of Bermuda with golf fans from around the world. The Ryder Cup is a showcase of tradition, competition, and camaraderie - values that align perfectly with our brand."

With a dedicated space for fans, a featured cocktail rooted in tradition, innovative new products, and a roster of exciting activations, Goslings Rum is set to make its Ryder Cup debut one to remember.

Goslings Dark 'N Stormy RTD® cocktails are available for purchase online at Goslings.com , SpiritsNetwork.com , and at select retailers in limited markets (find a store at Goslings.com). Please find high-resolution imagery of these products here . (4 pack/12oz cans: SRP $13.99/ 7% ABV)

Founded in Bermuda in 1806, Goslings is an eighth-generation, family-owned company best known for its flagship Black Seal Rum - the essential ingredient in Bermuda's signature cocktail, the Dark 'n Stormy®. Over the years, Goslings has grown into a globally recognized brand, offering a full portfolio of super-premium aged rums and award-winning mixers including its celebrated Stormy Ginger Beer, and new innovations like RTD Dark 'n Stormy® cocktails, Peach Stormy Ginger Beer, and Goslings Finest Tonic Waters. The company is proud to be the Official Rum of Leisure, the Official Rum of US Sailing, the PGA Championship, and the Ryder Cup - bringing island-inspired craftsmanship, camaraderie, and relaxation to the world's finest moments.

Learn more at www.goslingsrum.com

