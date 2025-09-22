Wesco International: Wesco 2025 Sustainability Report: Our Commitments To People, Values and the Future

Our people are at the heart of everything we do.

Read the 2025 Wesco Sustainability Report here

Our Commitment to People, Values and the Future

At Wesco, our people are at the heart of everything we do. We believe that our people and our high-performance culture are our greatest assets. We foster a culture that values and rewards employees based on merit. We also believe that making the most of the wealth of ideas, talents, skills, backgrounds and perspectives from our people helps us to be more - together. We take pride in our talented and diverse workforce and aspire to become the employer of choice in our industry.

Beyond the workplace, we encourage our employees to make a positive impact in their communities. Through volunteerism and charitable initiatives, we provide employees with opportunities to give back, supporting causes that resonate with their values and the needs of the regions in which they live and work.

Our People and Culture

Our culture at Wesco is dynamic, inclusive and driven by collaboration. It is a culture that thrives on innovation, empowerment and mutual respect. We understand that a diverse and engaged workforce is critical to our success, which is why we are focused on attracting and retaining individuals with various ideas, talents, skills, backgrounds and experiences.

We have intentionally built a culture where the development and well-being of our employees are at the forefront of our business strategy. This is reflected in our policies, programs and practices that promote work-life balance, learning opportunities and career advancement. As part of our ongoing effort to develop talent, we emphasize a collaborative work environment where employees can share ideas, challenge assumptions and work together to drive continuous improvement.

Through this commitment to people and culture, Wesco ensures that our employees are not just workers -they are partners in building the company's future. Together, we are fostering a culture of trust, inclusion and shared purpose.

Human Rights

At Wesco, we believe that respect for human rights is non-negotiable. We are dedicated to ensuring that all employees are treated fairly, ethically and with dignity. In 2024, we reaffirmed our commitment to human rights by publishing our updated Global Human Rights Principles. These principles are aligned with internationally recognized frameworks, including the United Nations Global Compact, Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions. By embedding these principles into our operations and supply chain, we ensure that human rights are respected across every aspect of our business.

Our commitment to human rights is not just about compliance, it is about fostering an environment where every individual is respected and valued. We actively promote a culture of dignity, inclusion and respect, so that our employees feel safe, supported and empowered to speak up about issues affecting their well-being.

Our Human Rights Policies Include:

Non-Discrimination: We believe in equal opportunities for all and work diligently to prevent any form of discrimination within our workforce.

Workplace Safety: Promoting a safe working environment is a fundamental priority across all Wesco locations.

Freedom of Association: We respect the right of employees to form or join trade unions and engage in collective bargaining, ensuring that workers' voices are heard.

Accommodations for Disabled Employees: We provide reasonable accommodations to support employees with disabilities, ensuring they can contribute fully to our organization.

Harassment-Free Environment: We maintain a zero-tolerance policy for harassment of any kind. Our Anti-Retaliation Policy protects employees who report misconduct or raise concerns.

No Child or Forced Labor: We strictly prohibit the use of child labor or forced labor within our operations and supply chain.

Fair Wages and Working Conditions: We adhere to local wage and hour laws and fairly compensate employees for their work.

Wesco's practices are designed to integrate respect for human rights across all our global operations. We recognize that upholding human rights is not only the right thing to do, but it also makes good business sense-it fosters loyalty, increases productivity and enhances our reputation as an employer of choice.

Our Commitment to Belonging

We aim to foster a sense of individual and group belonging by:

Leveraging the unique experiences, backgrounds and

perspectives of our talented workforce to support Wesco's mission.

Engaging employees and building an inclusive culture, and supporting the communities in which we operate.

We require that personnel actions are administered without any form of discrimination and in compliance with applicable laws.

We are committed to creating an environment where every employee feels valued, respected and empowered to contribute their best.

About This Report

Unless otherwise stated, this report covers activities, data and initiatives from our fiscal year 2024.

ESG Disclosure and Framework Alignment

The topics covered in this report include those that we have determined to be material for our business and stakeholders as noted on page 10. Wesco aligns with several ESG frameworks and disclosures in support of our commitment to transparency and our fulfillment

of stakeholder needs and expectations. We leverage the following frameworks and standards to provide robust ESG information disclosure:

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): GRI offers a list of global standards and guidelines around sustainability reporting.

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB): SASB provides a comprehensive set of industry-specific disclosure topics and guidelines.

International Financial Reporting Standards (Climate-related disclosures, IFRS S2) which incorporates the now decommissioned Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD): IFRS provides disclosure recommendations on thematic ESG topics such as governance, strategy, risk management, metrics and targets to provide stakeholders with fuller information surrounding climate risks.

CDP: Formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, CDP is

an international organization that helps companies and cities measure and disclose important environmental impact information through an annual questionnaire and rating system.

United Nations Global Compact (UNGC): UNGC is an initiative that aims to help businesses align their strategies and work toward the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals.

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs): U.N. SDGs provide a shared set of 17 goals toward peace and prosperity for people and planet goals and create a call to action by all countries in a global partnership

We also regularly engage with our investors, employees, customers, regulators, ratings agencies and others on ESG and business issues. Additional information about Wesco can be found in our public financial filings- including our annual report and proxy filings-as well as on the Security and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors page of our website at Wesco.com.

Wesco plans to continue to report annually as we monitor, measure and deepen our ESG initiatives and disclosures.

Wesco endorses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are a call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. We have prioritized the following five goals: Good Health and Well Being, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Responsible Consumption and Production.

More information about our SDG aligned initiatives is included throughout this report.

Assurance

We did not seek third-party assurance for this report; however, we will consider doing so for future reporting. The information and data contained in this report was vetted by internal subject matter experts on the various ESG topics included in this report.

