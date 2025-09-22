Anzeige
Montag, 22.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: 859121 | ISIN: US8718291078 | Ticker-Symbol: SYY
Tradegate
22.09.25 | 15:36
69,44 Euro
-1,01 % -0,71
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2025 15:50 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sysco Corporation: Sysco's Brakes Celebrates the UK's National Inclusion Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Originally published on September 17th on LinkedIn.

This week is National Inclusion Week, it is a chance to reflect on what inclusion really means, celebrate inclusion, and commit to building a more inclusive culture.

Ronnie, Senior Operations Administrator, has kindly shared their story on finding their voice with colleagues across the Sysco GB business.

"My story isn't just about coming out. It's about how powerful true support can be. It's about the difference between performative allyship and real, tangible action. And it's about the strength it takes to speak your truth in a world that doesn't always make space for it, but also the beauty that comes when people do. "

Thank you for sharing your voice with our network and for helping us move closer to our goal of creating a safe, welcoming and supportive environment for all.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sysco Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sysco Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sysco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sysco Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/syscos-brakes-celebrates-the-uks-national-inclusion-week-1076627

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
