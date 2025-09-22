Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Redstone Consultants OÜ launched Cashivo, a secure digital platform designed to modernize the way electronic gift cards are accessed and managed. The service has been created to meet the increasing demand for simple and reliable digital solutions in Europe.

Unlike traditional schemes with complex procedures, Cashivo is built to deliver speed and simplicity. Transactions are processed in real time, and balances are updated instantly in users' accounts.

Platform Features

Cashivo combines convenience with accessibility through a user experience designed for digital-first markets. Key features include:

Fast Onboarding: Accounts can be created and activated within minutes.

Streamlined Interface: Navigation and management are simplified through intuitive design.

Compliance and Security

Operating under EU regulatory standards, Cashivo prioritizes transparency and user protection. The platform integrates encryption protocols to secure every transaction and safeguard personal data.

"Cashivo eliminates much of the complexity associated with traditional programs," said Silver Karutoom, director of Cashivo. "Our focus has been on creating a solution that is both secure and easy to use."

Company Vision and Market Outlook

Headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Redstone Consultants OÜ draws on the country's advanced digital infrastructure and fintech ecosystem. With the launch of Cashivo, the company aims to strengthen its role in Europe's growing digital services sector. The roadmap includes expanding brand partnerships, introducing new categories of digital rewards, and incorporating user feedback into platform updates.

Cashivo is now available to users across Europe.

About Redstone Consultants OÜ

Redstone Consultants OÜ is a technology company registered in Estonia and headquartered in Tallinn. The company develops secure, user-friendly fintech platforms, with a focus on compliance and accessibility. Cashivo is its latest product, aimed at delivering a streamlined approach to digital gift card management.

