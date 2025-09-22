Ronnie Coleman Signature Series Partners With HealthKart to Expand Its Presence Across India and South Asia

Beyond brand collaboration, Ronnie Coleman becomes an equity partner in HealthKart, signaling a long-term vision to reshape sports nutrition in South Asia.

LAKE MARY, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Ronnie Coleman Signature Series (RCSS), the iconic sports nutrition brand founded by 8-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman, has entered into a landmark partnership with Bright Lifecare (HealthKart), India's leading health and wellness company.

This collaboration will see Bright Lifecare (HealthKart) manufacture, distribute, and retail RCSS's flagship products - including Yeah Buddy, King Whey, and Pro-Antium - across India and the South Asian region. The partnership marks a major milestone in making world-class fitness nutrition more accessible to athletes and enthusiasts in one of the fastest-growing health and wellness markets.

A Game-Changing Alliance

RCSS is trusted by athletes in over 120 countries for its uncompromising quality and hardcore performance ethos. HealthKart, the powerhouse behind MuscleBlaze, HK Vitals, Gritzo, and TrueBasics, brings unmatched retail presence, e-commerce dominance, and manufacturing expertise. Together, the two brands are set to reshape the sports nutrition category in South Asia.

"More & more people are taking up fitness seriously across the Indian subcontinent, which includes India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh. With it, the hunger for real, high-quality supplements is only getting stronger," said Ronnie Coleman. "That's why we're teaming up with HealthKart. This isn't just a partnership, this is the start of something legendary. Time to bring the heat. Yeah Buddy!"

Shared Commitment for Growth

"This partnership gives us a more direct and focused reach in these key markets, powered by HealthKart's manufacturing infrastructure and retail network, all at par with international quality standards," added Brendan Ahern, CEO of Ronnie Coleman Signature Series.

"Entering new markets may look simple, but unlocking scale is where most global brands struggle amid complex regulations and fast-changing consumer needs. At HealthKart, our R&D, regulatory expertise, and US FDA-registered facilities, backed by a decade of brand-building experience and strong online partnerships, position us to establish Ronnie Coleman Signature Series as a trusted and accessible brand in South Asia."said Sameer Maheshwari, Founder & CEO of HealthKart.

Kaustuv Paliwal, SVP at HealthKart, noted: "Fake and unauthentic supplements have long plagued international brands due to pricing gaps and lack of checks. With integrated warehousing, 230 HealthKart stores, strong e-commerce and quick commerce presence, and regional coverage across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, we ensure unmatched speed, scale, and true accessibility to genuine Ronnie Coleman products to consumers."

Ronnie Coleman Joins HealthKart as Equity Partner

A defining aspect of this collaboration is Ronnie Coleman himself becoming an equity partner in HealthKart. This move underscores the long-term vision and mutual commitment to building the sports nutrition industry in South Asia.

Key Highlights

RCSS partners with HealthKart to expand in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Ronnie Coleman joins as an equity partner in HealthKart, strengthening long-term alignment.

Products include global RCSS bestsellers, manufactured in India with international quality standards.

Supplements will be available across HealthKart's 230 retail stores, its online platform, Amazon, Flipkart, and RCSS's own D2C website.

Ensures Indian consumers direct access to authentic, world-class Ronnie Coleman products.

This partnership sets a new global benchmark in sports nutrition by combining Ronnie Coleman's legacy and formulations with HealthKart's scale and expertise, ensuring millions of South Asian consumers get authentic, science-backed supplements they can trust.

