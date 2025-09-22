Anzeige
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
22.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
Ringler Hires New Settlement Consultant in North Carolina

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Ringler, the nation's largest settlement planning company in the nation, is pleased to announce that Madison Hammel has joined Ringler as a Settlement Consultant in North Carolina.

Mr. Hammel brings a passion for educating stakeholders throughout the settlement process, helping them understand and navigate the complexities of both health care and structured settlements.

He joins Ringler from his most recent role as Business Development Manager at Ametros, and brings with him seven years of experiences, relationships, and deep knowledge in the workers' compensation space.

Hammel is excited to be part of the Ringler team. His approach will be to meet with clients and offer support where needed. "Ringler is widely known to be the best in the industry. I'm excited to be coming to the company so that I can be a part of building the next chapter for Ringler's success."

Chief Executive Officer, Gerardo Monroy, welcomes Madison Hammel to the Ringler organization saying, "We are delighted to welcome Madison as a new Associate. His outstanding reputation and strong work ethic make him an excellent fit for Ringler, and I look forward to seeing him thrive within our entrepreneurial culture."

About Ringler

Ringler, established in 1975, has over 200 professionals in offices nationwide. Ringler's team of expert and objective consultants has earned the trust of all parties involved in the settlement process. Ringler Consultants take an individualized, customer-focused approach to each case, backed by the strength and resources of a national brand to collaborate with injured people, attorneys, and insurance professionals, providing the most effective and fair settlement solutions for claimants and their families. Ringler is a recognized leader in the industry for its dedicated focus to comprehensive settlement planning.

For more information, contact:

Andrea Haupert
Director of Marketing and Communications
Ringler Associates Incorporated
303.669.6053
ahaupert@ringlerassociates.com



SOURCE: Ringler



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ringler-hires-new-settlement-consultant-in-north-carolina-1075541

