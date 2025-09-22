Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - VenHub Global, Inc. ("VenHub" or the "Company"), a leader in unattended retail, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Event on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET. The webinar will include a presentation review by VenHub Founder and Chief Executive Officer Shahan Ohanessian that will highlight topics such as the Company's unique solution to redefine retain convenience trough automation and robotics, the scalability and cost-efficiency underlying the Company's Smart Store model, and the Company's global expansion strategies. The webinar will also feature live interactive demonstrations of the Company's Smart Store.

Interested parties can register for the virtual event to view the live presentation at VenHub Live Webinar. Attendees will be able to submit questions during the webinar that will be addressed during a Q&A session.

About VenHub

VenHub is building the retail infrastructure of the future. With a bold vision to modernize access to goods and services, VenHub delivers scalable, autonomous Smart Store technology across the U.S. and beyond. From major metro regions to rural towns, fixed units to mobile deployments, VenHub brings automation, intelligence, and convenience wherever people need it.

VenHub's AI-powered Smart Stores operate 24/7 with no on-site employees, adapting dynamically to customer behavior, local conditions, and operator settings. With a focus on safety, speed, and scalability, VenHub is setting the new global standard for retail that never sleeps. Following its Southern California expansion, VenHub is preparing deployments for transit hubs and commercial sites in major cities across North America, the Middle East, and Europe. To learn more, visit:

www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub, a division of VenHub Global, Inc. ("VenHub" or the "Company"), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company's objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267225

SOURCE: VenHub Global Inc.