Vancouver, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Fairchild Gold Corporation (TSXV: FAIR) (the "Company") is pleased to report on progress with ongoing exploration at its Nevada Titan Project, located in the historic Goodsprings Mining District, Clark County, Nevada. Recent fieldwork has identified numerous high-grade copper values, including assays up to 34.0% Cu (Sample 350436), with associated anomalous molybdenum. A drone magnetic survey will be conducted by MWH Geophysics and is scheduled to commence on September 30, 2025.

Exploration Target

Figure 1: Targets at Nevada Titan 2025

Fairchild's primary exploration target at the Nevada Titan Project is a significant porphyry system with associated skarn mineralization, characterized by potentially high-grade mineralized structural zones. The combination of high values of copper-molybdenum with widespread local anomalous copper in the Wash Zone (Figure 2) samples is consistent with global porphyry-skarn deposit models and highlights the potential scale of the system.

Figure 2: 1.5-kilometer trend line with sampled zones

1.5 km Copper Corridor

Copper assays define a persistent presence of mineralization across a 1.5 km corridor. High-grade pods are exposed in historic mine workings, with assays reaching up to 34.0% Cu. Meanwhile, sampling in the Wash Zone returned anomalous values ranging from hundreds of parts per million to several percent Cu. This distribution demonstrates that copper mineralization extends beyond the mine exposures, occurring as pods and lenses rather than as a continuous zone.

Breccia Pipe Discovery - Significance and Porphyry Affinity

Figure 3: New Breccia Pipe Discovery, 2025

Geological mapping during the 2025 program has outlined a steeply dipping hydrothermal breccia pipe exposed on the surface in the central part of the property (Figures 1 and 3). The breccia is matrix-supported with angular carbonate clasts and fine-grained hydrothermal material, consistent with magmatic-hydrothermal breccias described in porphyry-related systems.

Breccia pipes are recognized as important vertical fluid pathways in porphyry-skarn systems, often marking the connection between intrusive sources at depth and high-grade mineralization near the surface. The presence of garnet-bearing skarn textures in the matrix, coupled with elevated molybdenum signatures in nearby samples, provides a strong porphyry affinity. Sampling of the breccia pipe has been completed, and assays are pending.

Assay Highlights - Top Copper Results (Site Specific)

Figure 4: SAMPLE LOCATIONS 2024-2025

Copperside Area - Top Cu Samples (all outcrop samples)

Sample Cu % Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) 350436 34.0 1.27 134.0 1,745 350442 26.5 0.45 2.55 853 350433 24.4 0.41 3.07 256 350426 22.9 0.28 17.45 52.3 903932 15.6 0.17 10.50 1,300

Azurite Area - Top Cu Samples (all outcrop samples)

Sample Cu % Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) 350380 15.7 0.77 5.07 1,015 350379 10.6 0.22 9.54 2.74 903926 6.27 0.29 59.80 35.9 350391 5.72 1.33 17.95 17.9 350387 4.34 1.44 42.10 11.45

Fitzhugh Lee Area - Top Cu Samples (all outcrop samples)

Sample Cu % Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) 350462 22.6 0.28 77.4 164 903924 9.22 0.29 226.0 101 903949 6.58 0.61 18.3 21.9 350409 3.78 0.06 20.2 28.8

Other Locations - Top Cu Samples (all outcrop samples)

Sample Area Cu % Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) 350477 Wasp Mine 4.83 0.24 97.0 44.2 903927 Smithsonite Area 2.64 0.32 154.0 12.6 350371 Wasp Mine 1.47 0.62 4.56 1,450

Additional High-Grade Gold, Silver, Pb-Zn, and Molybdenum Results

Gold: Samples returned up to 1.44 g/t Au (350387) and 1.33 g/t Au (350391).

Samples returned up to (350387) and (350391). Silver: Assays included 881 g/t Ag (350452) and 134 g/t Ag (350436).

Assays included (350452) and (350436). Lead-Zinc: Samples reached up to 41,500 ppm Pb (350454) and 101,000 ppm Zn (350454 & 350452).

Molybdenum: Significant values were observed, including 1,745 ppm Mo (350436), and (903932) 1,300 ppm Mo. This Mo enrichment is strongly supportive of a porphyry-related affinity, consistent with global models where Cu-Mo signatures mark intrusive centers.

Carbonate-Replacement Zn-Pb-Ag Deposits (CRD) Highlights - Shenandoah & Smithsonite Mines, with late overprint of Cu-Mo Values

Shenandoah Mine (Zn-Pb-Ag-Mo)

Lead-Zinc: Up to 41,500 ppm Pb and 101,000 ppm Zn (Sample 350454).

and (Sample 350454). Silver: Values up to 881 g/t Ag (Sample 350452).

Smithsonite Mine (Zn-Pb-Cu)

Copper overprint values up to 1,685 ppm (0.17%) Cu (Sample 350478).

(Sample 350478). Zinc values up to 3,140 ppm Zn (Sample 350475).

Wash Zone (outcrop) Sampling Results

Sampling of rocks found and conducted in zones adjacent to historic mine workings returned copper values over a distance of approximately 1.5 km. Representative assays include:

903930: 281 ppm Cu (0.03%) 350481: 580 ppm Cu (0.06%) 903935: 909 ppm Cu (0.09%) 350478: 1,685 ppm Cu (0.17%) 350482: 682 ppm Cu (0.07%) 903927: 2.64% Cu

These results confirm that copper mineralization is not restricted to the mine exposures. While the Wash assays are typically of lower grade than the mine samples (which locally returned up to 34.0% Cu), they demonstrate a persistent, though discontinuous, copper footprint across the property. Mineralization occurs irregularly in pods and leakage halos, consistent with skarn and carbonate-replacement systems derived from a porphyry-related source.

Interpretation:

The consistent association of high copper with elevated molybdenum values (up to 1,745 ppm Mo) is a strong indicator of porphyry affinity, reinforcing the interpretation that intrusive-related hydrothermal processes were a primary driver of mineralization at Nevada Titan.

Upcoming Geophysical Survey

Fairchild has engaged MWH Geophysics to conduct a drone magnetic survey across the Nevada Titan Project, covering all the property. The survey is expected to commence on or about September 30, 2025, with a duration of approximately 20 days. The program will focus on integrating surface geochemical and geological data with magnetic responses to refine future exploration targeting.

Management Commentary

Luis Martins, CEO of Fairchild Gold: "The combination of high-grade copper and molybdenum assays, and the discovery of a hydrothermal breccia pipe, highlights the strong porphyry affinity of the Nevada Titan system. These results underscore the potential scale of this mineralizing environment. The upcoming drone magnetic survey will provide critical subsurface context, positioning us to refine targets and advance this project toward the next phases of exploration, which will include the completion of a targeted IP survey."

Nikolas Perrault, Executive Chairman: "These exceptional results from our Spring/Summer 2025 field campaign at Nevada Titan have further reinforced the team's conviction that we are dealing with a very powerful mineralized system which for decades has been hiding in plain sight, misunderstood and overlooked."

QP Statement

Richard R. Redfern, MS, CPG No. 10717, and Consulting Geologist for Fairchild, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has examined the Nevada Titan property on the ground numerous times between 2003 and 2025, reviewed the geological information available from private and public sources related to the property, and is responsible for and has approved the technical contents of this press release. He is independent from the Company.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

Fairchild Gold Corporation implements a comprehensive QA/QC program. Field samples were collected as selected grab samples from mine exposures, surface outcrops, and washes, sealed in heavy-duty bags, and transported under chain-of-custody to accredited laboratories. Certified reference materials (OREAS and CDN standards), blanks, and duplicate samples were inserted at regular intervals. Laboratory QA/QC checks included internal duplicates, blanks, and certified standards, confirming accuracy within acceptable ranges.

Analytical Methods and Laboratory Information

Analyses were conducted at two independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited facilities:

Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), Ancaster, Ontario, Canada : 49 rock samples were analyzed using multi-element ICP-OES and ICP-MS following 4-acid total digestion, INAA (Instrumental Neutron Activation Analysis), and 30 g fire assay for Au, Pt, and Pd (Report A25-07186).

ALS USA Inc., Reno, Nevada, and ALS Global, North Vancouver, Canada: 116 rock samples were analyzed using the ME-MS61 package (48-element four-acid ICP-MS), with Au determined by 30 g fire assay and ICP-AES finish, and ore-grade elements (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag) assayed where ICP-MS exceeded detection limits (Certificate RE25165105).

Sample preparation included crushing to 70% passing <2 mm, rotary splitting, and pulverization to 85% passing 75 µm. Both laboratories are independent of Fairchild Gold Corporation and have no relationship with the issuer other than providing analytical services.

About Fairchild Gold Corporation

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's flagship Nevada Titan Project is in the historic Goodsprings mining district in Nevada, USA. The Company is also the 100% owner of the Fairchild Lake Property consisting of 108 mining claims covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

