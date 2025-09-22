Digital Map Market worth $49.73 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Digital Map Market size is projected to reach USD 49.73 billion by 2030 from USD 31.24 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data tables and 65 figures spread through 340 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Digital Map Market: Global Forecast to 2030."

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2020-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 31.24 billion

USD 31.24 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 49.73 billion

USD 49.73 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 9.7%

9.7% Segments covered: Offering, Mapping Location, Mapping Type, Functional Use Case, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Offering, Mapping Location, Mapping Type, Functional Use Case, Industry Vertical, and Region. Region Highlight: North America to lead market during forecast period

The Digital Map Market is witnessing a significant transformation, evolving from traditional static cartography into a dynamic, intelligent, and data-driven ecosystem that underpins the modern digital economy. While initially focused on basic navigation, digital maps are now being enhanced through AI, generative AI, IoT, and real-time analytics, enabling predictive modeling, immersive 3D and 4D visualization, and seamless integration with enterprise applications.

By solution, GIS platforms to account for largest market share during forecast period

GIS platforms offer tools and frameworks to capture, analyze, visualize, and manage spatial data with precision and scale. They transform raw geospatial datasets into actionable insights by integrating layers of geographic, demographic, and real-time information, enabling advanced use cases across navigation, urban planning, disaster management, logistics, and smart infrastructure development. In the digital map ecosystem, GIS platforms act as enablers of innovation by supporting AI-driven analytics, predictive modeling, and immersive 3D/4D mapping, thereby empowering enterprises, governments, and industries to optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and unlock new avenues for growth.

Data collection and surveying services poised for fastest growth during forecast period

Data collection and surveying services are expected to record the highest growth rate in the Digital Map Market, driven by the rising demand for real-time, high-resolution geospatial data to support advanced applications such as smart city planning, autonomous navigation, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure development. These services ensure precision, scalability, and continuous improvement in map quality, making them indispensable for supporting innovation and strategic decision-making across key industries.

North America to lead market during forecast period

The adoption of digital map software across North America surged in 2025, driven by the region's technological leadership and high penetration of smartphones, autonomous vehicles, and smart city initiatives. This growth stems from key drivers, including the automotive sector's dominance in high-definition navigation in self-driving cars, logistics optimization amid urban congestion, and government-backed geospatial programs like federal open spatial frameworks, as evidenced by integrations from tech giants such as Toyota with Mapbox and Esri's ArcGIS for urban planning.

Top Key Companies in Digital Map Market:

The major players in the Digital Map Market include Google (US), Esri (US), Apple (US), TomTom (Netherlands), HERE Technologies (Netherlands), Maxar Technologies (US), LightBox (US), Nearmap (Australia), Carto (US), Mappls (India), Microsoft (US), Mapbox (US), Blue Marble Geographies (US), Planet Labs (US), Hexagon (Sweden).

