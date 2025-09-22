Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Cross Laminated Timber Market Growing at 11.45% CAGR (2025-2030), Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The cross laminated timber market is witnessing accelerated adoption as global industries shift toward sustainable building materials. According to Mordor Intelligence, the cross laminated timber market is projected to rise from 2.15 million cubic meters in 2025 to 3.69 million cubic meters by 2030, reflecting a steady CAGR of 11.45% experiencing robust growth driven by increasing environmental concerns, government support for eco-friendly construction. This trend underscores the potential of cross laminated timber as a durable, versatile, and environmentally responsible solution.

Sustainability at the Core of Market Growth

Cross laminated timber (CLT) is increasingly being recognized as a viable alternative to conventional construction materials such as concrete and steel. Its reduced carbon footprint and efficient production processes make it a preferred choice for businesses and institutions seeking to align with sustainability targets. Industry leaders note that the shift toward low-emission materials has positioned CLT as a cornerstone in the transition to green infrastructure. This is particularly relevant for companies and research institutions focused on sustainable innovation.

Expanding Applications Across Industries

The cross laminated timber (CLT) market is witnessing rapid adoption as its applications extend well beyond traditional residential projects. Initially favored for low to mid-rise housing, CLT is now being increasingly utilized in commercial spaces, educational institutions, and public infrastructure due to its structural strength and design flexibility. Developers and architects are leveraging CLT for high-rise buildings and large-scale projects, where speed of construction and sustainability targets are crucial.

In addition to construction efficiency, CLT's lightweight yet durable properties make it suitable for retrofitting and modular construction, further widening its scope of use. Industries such as hospitality and retail are also incorporating CLT to achieve modern design aesthetics while reducing carbon footprints. This expanding application base is creating new growth avenues, positioning CLT as a competitive alternative to conventional building materials across diverse industry segments.

Market Dynamics and Regional Outlook

Europe continues to lead in the adoption of cross laminated timber, supported by stringent environmental policies and a well-established timber construction industry. Meanwhile, North America is catching up, driven by increased investment in sustainable housing and infrastructure projects. The Asia-Pacific region is also emerging as a promising market, with growing urbanization and government incentives accelerating demand. These developments highlight the global nature of CLT adoption and its expanding relevance across geographies.

Key Players in the CLT Market

The cross laminated timber market is powered by a group of leading companies that continue to define industry standards and accelerate global adoption. Among them,?Binderholz GmbH, HASSLACHER Holding GmbH, KLH Massivholz GmbH, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, and Stora Enso?stand out as pioneers with a strong global footprint.

These companies not only lead the way in expanding cross laminated timber's global market share but also inspire new applications across sectors such as housing, commercial real estate, and other sectors.?

The cross laminated timber market is poised for significant expansion as industries and governments intensify their focus on sustainable and high-performance building solutions. As demand accelerates, stakeholders must remain agile in leveraging the material's potential to meet global sustainability goals and to capture value across diverse applications.

