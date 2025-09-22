Trust Stamp announces Registration of Identity-Related Blockchain Token

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI) announced the registration of the TRUSTED token on the digital asset register of the State of Wyoming. TRUSTED is an ERC-20 token that was first deployed by Trust Stamp on the Ethereum Blockchain on May 14, 2021 and is linked to the company's public wallet address: truststamp.eth. The registration was completed on September 19, 2025 by Global Server Management Inc., a Wyoming domiciled wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Gareth N. Genner, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Stamp commented: "Trust Stamp's proprietary IT2TM and StableKey identity tokens are blockchain optimized digital identity tokens that provide unprecedented privacy-protection. In addition to our core tokenized identity patents, USPTO Patent # 11,681,781 covers ownership validation for cryptographic asset contracts using irreversibly transformed identity tokens and sets the groundwork for a new generation of tokens with embedded identity validation. In particular, there are very specific needs and opportunities around the creation of Stablecoins and we are uniquely positioned to provide issuers and custodians with quantum-ready and privacy-protecting identity and ownership validation tools."

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

