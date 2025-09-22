BloFin Achieves PCI DSS Certification to Strengthen Card Payment Security

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BloFin, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially obtained PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) certification - an internationally recognized benchmark for secure handling of payment card data. This milestone underscores BloFin's commitment to delivering a secure and trusted trading environment through adherence to top-tier data protection standards.

What is PCI DSS?

PCI DSS is a comprehensive information security standard jointly developed by major global payment networks, including Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. It outlines stringent requirements for organizations that store, process, or transmit credit and debit card data. Achieving this certification demonstrates a company's capacity to protect sensitive financial information and maintain compliance with global security best practices.

What This Means for BloFin Users

With PCI DSS certification in place, BloFin now offers:

Robust protection of credit and debit card information

Enhanced security across all payment-related processes

Increased reliability and operational transparency for users

In addition to this achievement, BloFin had previously acquired ISO/IEC 27001 certification - a globally recognized standard for information security management. The combination of these certifications solidifies BloFin's position as a multi-compliant platform operating in accordance with the highest international standards.

As the digital asset ecosystem continues to mature, aligning with global regulatory frameworks and security benchmarks is no longer optional but essential. BloFin's continued investment in cybersecurity ensures a more resilient and user-centric infrastructure, paving the way for secure participation in the evolving financial landscape.

