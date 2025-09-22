Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2025 16:12 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BloFin Achieves PCI DSS Certification to Strengthen Card Payment Security

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BloFin, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially obtained PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) certification - an internationally recognized benchmark for secure handling of payment card data. This milestone underscores BloFin's commitment to delivering a secure and trusted trading environment through adherence to top-tier data protection standards.

Blofin Logo

What is PCI DSS?

PCI DSS is a comprehensive information security standard jointly developed by major global payment networks, including Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. It outlines stringent requirements for organizations that store, process, or transmit credit and debit card data. Achieving this certification demonstrates a company's capacity to protect sensitive financial information and maintain compliance with global security best practices.

What This Means for BloFin Users

With PCI DSS certification in place, BloFin now offers:

  • Robust protection of credit and debit card information
  • Enhanced security across all payment-related processes
  • Increased reliability and operational transparency for users

In addition to this achievement, BloFin had previously acquired ISO/IEC 27001 certification - a globally recognized standard for information security management. The combination of these certifications solidifies BloFin's position as a multi-compliant platform operating in accordance with the highest international standards.

As the digital asset ecosystem continues to mature, aligning with global regulatory frameworks and security benchmarks is no longer optional but essential. BloFin's continued investment in cybersecurity ensures a more resilient and user-centric infrastructure, paving the way for secure participation in the evolving financial landscape.

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. The platform offers 500+ USDT-M trading pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE." For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710619/5480345/Blofin_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blofin-achieves-pci-dss-certification-to-strengthen-card-payment-security-302563027.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.