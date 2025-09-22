Janus Henderson ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22
[22.09.25]
TABULA ICAV
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
22.09.25
IE000LZC9NM0
8,761,102.00
USD
0
71,084,360.55
8.1136
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
22.09.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,239,043.00
EUR
0
19,103,637.62
5.8979
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
22.09.25
IE000GETKIK8
56,336.00
GBP
1,990.0000
611,088.59
10.8472
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
22.09.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
5,195,222.53
8.4232