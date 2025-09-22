iFabric Corp: iFabric Announces Renewal of License Agreement with TUMI to Continue Integration of PROTX2 Technology

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), has renewed its license agreement with TUMI, Inc. ("TUMI") to continue integrating IFTNA's PROTX2® antimicrobial solutions across select TUMI products. The renewal extends the relationship first announced on May 5, 2021, by a further period of five years. ACCESS Newswire

"We're excited to extend our partnership with TUMI, one of the world's premier performance-luxury travel brands," said Giancarlo Beevis, President & CEO of IFTNA. "Seeing PROTX2 featured in such a globally respected portfolio underscores our shared commitment to performance, durability, and everyday protection for travelers," concluded Mr. Beevis.

Todd Barenberg, Senior Vice President, Global Sourcing at TUMI, commented: "TUMI looks forward to our continued partnership with IFTNA through the utilization of their PROTX2 eco-friendly antimicrobial solutions. As leaders in the industry, we're committed to delivering best-in-class protection to our consumers."

The renewed program will continue to feature PROTX2 in linings for TUMI's 19 Degree Polycarbonate carry-on and related pieces, and in linings and select body fabrics for Travel Kits, Toiletry Kits, Laundry Bags and key Accessories - including items within the Alpha Bravo, Alpha, Arrive' and McLaren collections.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has designed premium travel, business, and performance-luxury essentials focused on innovation and functionality, with a global footprint spanning dozens of countries and points of sale worldwide.

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp. (TSX: IFA; OTCQX: IFABF) develops and commercializes innovative apparel and textile technologies through its subsidiaries, including IFTNA (performance and protective textile technologies) and Coconut Grove Intimates (intimate apparel solutions).

About IFTNA

Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of iFabric, engineers and supplies high-performance treatments that add "intelligent" properties to textiles and other substrates - such as antimicrobial functionality, water repellence, moisture management, UV protection, and more. ACCESS Newswire

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risk factors are described in iFabric's filings on SEDAR+. iFabric assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION please contact:

Giancarlo Beevis COO

Tel: 647.225.4426

Email: gc@ifabriccorp.com

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: iFabric Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ifabric-announces-renewal-of-license-agreement-with-tumi-to-cont-1076636