Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - CathWorks, a global leader in digital health innovations, is honored to be named as a finalist in the Best Technology Company Leadership Team category at the 2025 Octane High Tech Awards. This recognition underscores the breadth of experience, expertise and unwavering commitment that the CathWorks leadership brings that have resulted in transformative advancements in the cardiovascular space.

The Octane High Tech Awards celebrate Orange County's most innovative and fast-growing companies. As one of the finalists, CathWorks joins an elite group of companies whose leadership has demonstrated outstanding vision and impact in the high-tech sector. The full list of finalists can be found on Octane's website.

"We are grateful for the recognition, which reflects our leadership team's focus and commitment to delivering innovation, growing our body of clinical evidence, and expanding our commercial footprint so we can reach more physicians and patients around the globe," said Ramin Mousavi, President & CEO of CathWorks.

ABOUT CATHWORKS

CathWorks is the leader in digital health innovations that can improve the lives of patients globally. The CathWorks FFRangio® System combines artificial intelligence and advanced computational science, transforming how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated. The FFRangio System obtains physiologic information from routine angiograms, eliminating the need for drug stimulation and invasive pressure wires. It provides physicians with quick and reliable intraprocedural FFRangio values for the entire coronary tree. For more information on CathWorks, visit www.cath.works and follow @CathWorks on LinkedIn.

