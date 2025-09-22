MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Cybersecurity Insurance - Startups/SMEs Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Cybersecurity Insurance - Startups/SMEs, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Coalition, SafeBreach, Sayata Labs among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Cybersecurity Insurance Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Cybersecurity Insurance Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Coalition is a leading provider in the cybersecurity insurance market, offering a unique blend of cyber risk management solutions and insurance coverage. The company leverages real-time monitoring, security tools, and incident response services to help businesses prevent and mitigate cyber threats such as ransomware, breaches, and business interruption. Coalition's technology-driven approach allows insurers and enterprises to quantify cyber risk more effectively, making policies more accurate and reliable. By integrating proactive defense with tailored coverage, Coalition is helping organizations strengthen resilience against escalating cyber threats while advancing innovation in the cybersecurity insurance market. Coalition works with clients mainly in the U.S. and Canada, and offers service in the U.K. and Australia, giving it sizeable global reach.

plays a critical role in the cybersecurity insurance market by enabling insurers and enterprises to assess and reduce cyber risk exposure. Its breach-and-attack simulation (BAS) platform continuously tests and validates security controls against evolving threats, identifying gaps before attackers can exploit them. This actionable intelligence supports insurers in refining underwriting models and helps businesses reduce potential losses, ultimately lowering claims. SafeBreach' s focus on proactive risk assessment and prevention strengthens the value of cyber insurance, positioning it as a trusted partner in bridging security performance with financial protection across the cybersecurity insurance ecosystem. SafeBreach sells to very large enterprises across many industries (finance, healthcare, manufacturing, telecom) around the world, including North America and EMEA, helping them prove and improve their defenses. Sayata Labs is transforming the distribution of cybersecurity insurance through its digital marketplace platform. The company simplifies and accelerates the quoting, comparison, and binding of cyber insurance policies, streamlining workflows for brokers, carriers, and insured businesses. By incorporating cyber risk data and automating underwriting processes, Sayata reduces friction in policy issuance while expanding access to coverage for small and mid-sized enterprises. Its innovative model enables the faster adoption of cyber insurance in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Sayata is recognized as a key innovator advancing efficiency, accessibility, and growth in the cybersecurity insurance market.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 100 companies, of which the top 10 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the presence of the Cybersecurity Insurance Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment Quadrant. The Top Criteria for Product Footprint Evaluation Included Cybersecurity Insurance Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Insurance Coverage (Data Breach, Cyber Liability), Insurance Type (Packaged Type, Standalone), Provider Type (Technology Provider, Insurance Provider), Vertical (Financial Services, IT & ITES, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Commerce, Telecom, Travel, Tourism, & Hospitality, Other Verticals).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

